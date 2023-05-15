New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Forest Coach Hails Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper has urged Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi to continue scoring goals for the team as they look to end the season on a high, Soccernet.ng reports. Awoniyi has been phe- nomenal for Nottingham Forest in their last two games.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles striker scored twice against Southampton last Monday to spur his side to a 4-3 win. He then continued with his brilliance, netting a brace for his side to help them gain a massive point after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

