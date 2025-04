Share

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Arsenal are all reportedly keen on Wolfsburg loanee Mohamed Amoura dubbed new ‘Riyad Mahrez’. Amoura has attracted interest from the English sides after an impressive season in the Bundesliga, according to L’Equipe.

The striker, who is on loan at Wolfsburg from Union Saint-Gilloise, has 10 goals and eight assists in 24 Bundesliga outings and has bagged braces against both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

