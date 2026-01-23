Forensic Firm Disputes Osun Govt’s Stance On Payroll Audit

A Lagos-based forensic audit firm, Sally Tibbot Consulting Limited, has disagreed with claims by the Osun State Government that its payroll audit report exaggerated the number of ghost workers uncovered in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the firm maintained that its year-long forensic payroll au- dit, conducted between June 2023 and June 2024, identified significant payroll irregularities involving both workers and pensioners.

According to the firm, the audit flagged 8,448 employees and 6,713 pensioners whose re- cords could not be fully verified at the time of the review, with an estimated monthly payroll exposure of about N1.14 billion, translating to roughly N13.7 billion annually.

The response followed recent statements by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, who said a subsequent reverification exercise by the state government reduced the number of ghost workers to about 1,316, while most of those initially flagged were confirmed as legitimate staff.

The government had ques- tioned the accuracy of the consultant’s figures and its remuneration arrangement. Sally Tibbot Consulting said it was not involved in any post-audit reverification and noted that any review of a forensic audit, in its view, should be handled independently.

The firm also said it submitted its final report in June 2024 and was later acknowledged by the government in 2025. It added that it remained open to an independent review of its findings and lawful resolution of all outstanding issues. As at press time, the Osun State Government had not issued a fresh response.