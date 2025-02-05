Foreigners From UK, US Now Patronising Our Health Facilities, Says Minister

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Ali-Pate, has said that the government has transformed the nation’s health sector so much that foreigners from the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (US) now patronise Nigerian health institutions.

The minister made this disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. Pate equally disclosed that the Council, which ratified the African Medicines Agency Treaty, also okayed N12 billion for the expansion of infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary facilities.

He said; “So today, the Federal Executive Council approved six contract for major diagnostic equipment, three MRI equipment and two CT Scan equipment in the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in Akwa Ibom, the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, the Modibbo Adamawa University Teaching Hospital in Yola Adamawa State, and the Federal Teaching Hospital in Kebbi State, alongside other equipment and infrastructure development in those teaching hospitals.

“You can see that gradually, piece by piece, we have been building our health infrastructure, both in the front end, but also at the higher level in the teaching hospital. And we know that important things are happening.

People are now beginning from the region to come to Nigeria and receive quality healthcare. This is already happening, including people from far away, places like the United Kingdom and the United States.

So despite what we may want to believe about Nigeria’s healthcare system, there are good things happening – the transformation that the President promised.”

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, told newsmen that the Council approved a 30 million euros long term concessional loan from the French Development Agency (FDA) to support student housing in conjunction with family Homes Fund Limited as the partner and implementer.

“It is for student tertiary accommodation at project sites throughout the country to provide sustainable and clean energy based accommodation for students.

We all know what an important intervention that is for the educational sector and for students, given the shortage,” he explained.

