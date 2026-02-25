Foreigners Corner N3trn From Nigeria’s Freight Forwarding Business

Failure by the government to protect Nigerian maritime trade has made foreigners to grab over N3 trillion in freight forwarding and clearing business at the seaports.

Former Acting President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and Chairman/CEO of Wealthy Honey Investments Nigeria Limited, Dr. Farinto Kayode, who disclosed this in Lagos, warned that Nigeria risked descending into the kind of xenophobic violence that rocked South Africa in recent years.

Farinto explained this at a forum organised by the Nigerian Economic Growth Forum (NEGF) in Apapa on “Raising National Awareness on the Significance and Economic Potential of the Blue Economy,” noting that the foreign takeover of key sectors of the Nigerian economy had reached a critical point.

According to him, as a member of the governing council of Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), he had developed and submitted a proposal on the “indigenisation of freight forwarding,” a document he said cost him about one million naira to produce, only for it to be ignored.

He said that a well-developed blue economy could rival the revenue-generating capacity of the Nigerian Customs Service. He noted that foreign vessels were operating as far as 10 nautical miles on Nigerian waterways, harvesting marine resources largely unchecked, lamenting the collapse of Nigeria’s indigenous shipping and shrimping industries.

He cited the near-extinction of local vessel ownership and the mismanagement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) as critical failures compounding the nation’s losses. Farinto said: “I saw it coming. The way we were going, these foreigners would take over the economy of this country; not just in aquatic life, but in freight forwarding too.

“When you see a crisis in the far north, it is because of the mineral resources that people are plundering, without government oversight, without protection, and they are making billions from it. “Chinese nationals are the most prominent among those operating there, and they have the capacity to cause chaos in those areas.

“The government must do something urgently so that we do not go the way of South Africa. If nothing is done in the next two years, there will be xenophobic attacks on foreigners exploiting our natural resources, on the maritime industry, on aquatic life. “I spoke about aquatic culture, capacity building, and the educational system.

There is no reason the Federal Government should not generate a minimum of N3 trillion on a yearly basis. I stand to be corrected. I know what I’m saying; I’m an expert in this industry.”

He added that the Customs Service remained one of the few sectors yet to be significantly infiltrated, but warned that even this may not last, citing the growing practice of Chinese nationals obtaining Nigerian citizenship as a sign of deeper economic entrenchment, and linked foreign activity in Nigeria’s mineral-rich northern regions to the instability plaguing those areas.

Farinto emphasised that indigenous shippers had been eroded completely, saying they were going into extinction. The former acting president noted that from shpping alone, government could generate more than N1 trillion. He added: “That is why I say we are losing a minimum of N3 trillion when you look at the blue economy holistically.It has not been well thought out. It’s very unfortunate.”

Recall that the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, had said that project cargoes like bulky equipment and parts being imported by government and multinational companies for their various projects were being handled by foreign freight forwarding companies.

He noted that the indigenous freight forwarders currently had no access to them because of the obnoxious government policies and lack of resources by the local practitioners to do the job.

Ogamode explained to New Telegraph that with the volume of cargoes coming out of the seaport, local freight forwarders had been losing huge amount of money, stressing that over 3,000 trucks lift cargoes out of the port daily with 90 per cent of the trucks owned by foreigners.

He lamented that the country’s trade policies had favoured them to participate in clearing and freighting of cargoes. Ogamode noted: “The worst thing is that some Nigerians serve as fronts for the foreign shipping lines. They employ them as chief operating offi-cers or managing directors.

At least, 2,000 containers are being freighted out of the port daily at the rate of not less N250,000 within Lagos. If you multiply the amount in a year, you will get between N130 billion and N180 billion.” He lamented that Nigerian manufacturing companies and government agencies preferred to patronise the foreigners because of capacity and resources to do the jobs.

Also, a former National President of ANLCA, Olayiwola Shittu, said that some of the foreign companies doing clearing and freight forwarding in the country were licensed by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). He explained that Nigerians in the clearing and freight forwarding professions had become jobless, noting that they had lost jobs to foreigners.

Shittu noted that major clearing jobs in ports at Togo, Benin and Ghana were done mainly by the indigenous freight forwarders despite the fact the 85 per cent of cargoes cleared by Benin Republic end up in Nigeria before the closure of borders.