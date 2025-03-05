Foreign Trips Outcome: Nigeria Secured $50bn Foreign Investments, Says Oduwole

Share

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Jumoke Oduwole, yesterday disclosed that the Federal Government has secured investment commitments worth about $50.8 billion in the last one year.

Oduwole, who stated this during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, said the investments were the outcome of President Boka Tinubu’s foreign trips. She said the task before her ministry now is to follow up on the promissory notes to ensure that these invevestments become a reality.

Oduwole said aside tracking these investments, the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments has been working hard, to remove regulatory and bureaucratic bottlenecks to enhance transparency and efficiency in public service delivery. The minister said Nigeria had bidded to host the International-African Trade Fair (IATF) and was shortlisted.

She said: “It’s a very, very catalytic game changer for any economy. Nigeria paid for it in November and we were shortlisted. “Maybe, I shouldn’t let the cat out of the bag, but we’re really hopeful that we will get this and put on a strong show.”

On facilitating trade among African countries, Oduwole said government had been working towards ensuring cargo flights are cheaper for traders.

She said: “We’re very bullish about exporting our quality products because our products are in demand and they are good all across the continent and the world.

“So we’ll continue to work on that and just watch out for the space. We’re also looking into something around direct cargo flights across Africa for our traders, bringing the cost down for cargo flights.”

