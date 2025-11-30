Foreign Reserves: Nigeria’s FX Stock Stands At $23.11bn Despite $46.7bn Gross

• CBN’s Capacity To Defend Naira More Modest Than The $46.7bn Headline, Say Analysts.

Nigeria’s foreign-exchange war chest has hit a seven-year high. But a close look under the hood reveals a more nuanced story. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

CBN reports $46.7bn FX reserves

On November 14, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported gross external reserves of $46.7 billion, a milestone that has sparked optimism across markets. Yet, the net reserves the portion of that total the country can realistically deploy stand at only $23.11 billion, according to the CBN’s own disclosures.

This gap between headline reserves and usable reserves is raising critical questions among economists and investors alike: just how bulletproof is Nigeria’s external position?

What is Gross Reserves and what is Net Reserves?

To understand why this gap matters, it helps to define the two terms: Gross Reserves represent the total stock of foreign-currency assets held by a Central Bank.

For Nigeria, this includes US Dollars, Euros, other foreign currencies, Gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and its position with the IMF. This is the figure that typically headlines in news reports — and the one Nigeria now touts at $46.7 billion. Net Reserves (also called net usable reserves or Net Foreign Exchange Reserve, NFER) is a more refined measure.

It deducts near-term obligations — such as foreign-exchange swap contracts, forward commitments, and other short-term liabilities — from gross reserves. The result reveals what the Central Bank can realistically draw on to defend the currency, meet maturing obligations, or buffer external shocks.

As of December 2024, the CBN reported a net reserve of $23.11 billion — its highest level in over three years. By comparison, the net reserves at the end of 2023 were a mere $3.99 billion.

How did Nigeria build its FX stockpile?

1. Steady inflows + Portfolio confidence CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, speaking at a Monetary Policy Department colloquium, credited the rise in gross reserves to sustained capital inflows and renewed investor participation across multiple asset classes.

The reforms implemented by the Central Bank have helped restore credibility, making Nigeria more attractive to foreign portfolio investors.

2. Improved oil receipts Oil remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s external earnings. Cardoso cited “improved oil receipts” as a major factor driving the reserve build-up. As production stabilises and global energy markets recover, oil exports have become a more reliable source of FX inflows.

3. Stronger balance of payments Nigeria recorded a balance-of-payments surplus of $6.83 billion in 2024, according to the CBN. This was driven by a combination of a goods-trade surplus ($13.17 billion), rising remittances, and increased non-oil exports. The surplus underscores a fundamental turnaround in external balances amid reform.

4. Deliberate reduction of short-term liabilities Perhaps, the most significant factor behind the surge in net reserves is the CBN’s aggressive unwinding of short-term FX obligations — particularly swaps and forward contracts.

According to the Central Bank, this structural clean-up reduced liabilities significantly, liberating a chunk of its gross reserves into truly usable form. In a statement, the CBN said the improvement is “not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.”

Why the gap between Gross and Net Reserves matters At a glance, $46.7 billion in reserves is an impressive number — but the devil is in the details. Here’s why the distinction between gross and net reserves is crucial:

A. Real liquidity vs. illusory strength Gross reserves represent the total pool of foreign assets — but not all of them are freely deployable. A portion is already committed via forward contracts, swaps, or other obligations. Net reserves show how much liquidity the CBN really has to pull when needed. In Nigeria’s case, only about half of that headline stockpile remains unencumbered.

B. Defence capability under pressure In times of currency stress, or when the Naira comes under speculative attack, the Central Bank draws on its usable reserves to intervene. Analysts say if net reserves are limited relative to gross; the cushion against external shocks is weaker than the number suggests. They argue that Nigeria’s defensive capability is therefore more modest than the $46.7 billion headline makes it seem.

C. Credibility and market confidence A healthy net reserve position signals to markets that Nigeria is not just accumulating reserves for show but is actually managing its risk. This builds confidence, helps anchor the currency, and supports sovereign creditworthiness. On the flip side, if net reserves are overstated or misunderstood, external confidence could be fragile.

D. Policy flexibility The more “usable” reserves a country has, the more freedom it gives to its Central Bank to prioritise policy goals — whether to stabilise the currency, defend against capital flight, or provide buffer for external debt service.

For Nigeria, a rising net reserve means the CBN has increasingly more room to manoeuvre, reducing the need for emergency measures. Speaking, the IMF Resident Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Christian Ebeke, said: “Gross reserves tell you how big the storehouse is but net reserves tell you what can actually be used. For external resilience, it is that net figure that truly counts.”

The Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said: “The improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.”

However, Professor of Development Economics at the University of Calabar, Friday Ebong, said: “Nigeria’s gross reserves may be eye-catching, but the real defensive strength lies in its net reserves. That is what determines how robust the Naira’s shield can be in a crisis.”

That was as Biola Barakat Phillip, a Professor in Development Economics at Babcock University, stated that, “It’s one thing to report $46 billion as gross reserves; it’s another to show how much of that is unencumbered.”

“Nigeria’s improvement in net reserves is a positive sign but more transparency will be needed to sustain investor trust,” said. What this means for Nigeria’s economy

1. Stronger external buffer—with limits A net reserve of $23.11 billion gives Nigeria a more credible buffer than it has had in years. This could help the Central Bank defend the Naira, manage import pressures, and better navigate external volatility. But it’s not a bottomless pool — and the gap between gross and net suggests that some of the cushion is not fully “at hand.”

2. Improved investor confidence The build-up reflects not just stronger FX flows but also market trust in Nigeria’s reforms. Upgrades by global rating agencies, tighter macro policies, and clarity in reserve management are all helping to re-establish Nigeria’s credentials in global capital markets.

3. Greater flexibility in policy With more usable reserves, the CBN may be less pressured to intervene aggressively in currency markets. It could give more room for interest rate decisions that balance inflation control and growth. Over the long term, this buffer could support more disciplined, market-based policy rather than reactive firefighting.

4. Vulnerability remains Experts warn that the strong net reserves position does not eliminate macro risks. Nigeria remains exposed to: Oil price volatility — a shock to oil revenues would test FX inflows. Capital reversals — a shift in global investor sentiment could drain reserves quickly. Import demand surges — pressure from external bills could deplete the buffer. Liability re-accumulation — if the CBN resumes accumulating swap and forward obligations, net reserves could shrink again.

5. Need for structural reform Reserves alone are not a silver bullet for lasting external stability Nigeria must diversify exports (beyond oil), strengthen non-oil foreign exchange earnings, maintain fiscal discipline, improve monetary policy credibility and transparency, and the net reserve improvement is a sign of progress — but not the end of the story. The turnaround Nigeria’s reserves crisis is not entirely new.

Over recent years, repeated pressure on the Naira, a weak external position, and high FX liabilities forced the CBN into heavy interventions and accumulation of short-term obligations.

Under previous regimes, critics argued that the Central Bank was defending the Naira at all costs — building up a backlog of forward contracts and swap deals without a clear plan to unwind them. Since 2023, under Governor Cardoso and the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda, the Central Bank has adopted a more orthodox and transparent approach. Key changes include: Reducing FX liabilities: The CBN actively reduced its dependence on swaps and forward contracts, clearing backlogs that had constrained its usable reserves.

Restoring market confidence: By improving policy signalling, increasing transparency, and targeting external buffers, the CBN has drawn renewed foreign capital. Structural Reforms: Reforms in the nonoil sector, efforts to boost non-oil exports, and better alignment of fiscal and monetary policies have strengthened the foundation for external stability.

FX market Stabilization: The spread between official and parallel (Bureau de Change) rates has narrowed significantly, according to Governor Cardoso — a signal that FX market arbitrage is easing. This build-up has been gradual but deliberate — not just a flash accumulation of reserves, but a structural rebuild of the country’s external guardrails.

The risks ahead: What could derail the progress

Oil and commodity shock A sudden drop in oil prices or reduced production could sharply reduce FX inflows, putting pressure on reserves.

Capital flight

Many of the FX inflows are portfoliobased and therefore reversible. Any reversal in investor sentiment could lead to rapid outflows.

Import pressures

Nigeria remains import-dependent for many essentials and capital goods. A surge in import demand could sap reserves faster than expected.

Regress to risky FX management

If the CBN were to resume accumulating short-term FX liabilities through swaps or forwards, net reserves could erode. Maintaining discipline on liability management is critical.

Policy missteps

Poor coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, weak transparency, or lack of commitment to reform could shake investor confidence.

Global shocks

External risks — such as geopolitical tensions, global interest rate shifts, or a slowdown in emerging-market flows — could stress Nigeria’s external position.

Disclosure of Net Reserves

For years, market watchers clamoured for a clear disclosure of net usable reserves, not just gross total. Now, with the CBN publicly reporting $23.11 billion in net reserves, investors and analysts are better equipped to assess the true health of Nigeria’s external finances.

This shift in transparency is itself a signal — of policy maturity, of willingness to be held accountable, and of a more stable and credible central banking framework.

Voices from the ground

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, in his remarks at the Monetary Policy Department’s 20th anniversary said by revealing both gross and net reserve figures, the Central Bank was demonstrating renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term economic resilience.

IMF resident representative, Dr Christain Ebeke, praised the transformation, emphasising that clearing the FX backlog was a “huge turnaround” and showing that the Central Bank had, “learned the hard lessons of past unorthodox practices.” Economists argue that Nigeria’s improvement in net reserves was not just a numerical achievement, but potentially a turning point — if the gains are preserved through continued discipline and reforms.

Sustaining the momentum

Looking forward, several key themes will determine if this reserve build-up translates into lasting macroeconomic stability:

Defending the usable stock

The CBN must maintain its discipline on short-term FX liabilities. Net reserves should not be allowed to erode simply because of reckless forward commitments.

Non-oil export push

To make inflows more sustainable, Nigeria needs to deepen its export base. That means investments in agriculture, manufacturing, digital services, and regional trade.

Macro coordination

Fiscal policy (government spending, borrowing) must align with monetary goals. If borrowing skyrockets or fiscal indiscipline returns, the external buffer could be compromised.

Shock preparedness

The CBN should develop well-defined reserve-usage frameworks for different types of shocks (e.g., oil shock, capital flight, global crisis), so that the buffer is used judiciously.

Last line

Nigeria’s FX reserves milestone — $46.7 billion in gross reserves — may make headlines. But the real story lies in the $23.11 billion in net usable reserves, which represents the economy’s true firepower in times of external stress.

This dual achievement — a rising total reserve stock alongside a cleaner, more liquid reserve profile — is no accident. It is the product of deliberate and disciplined policy decisions: unwinding risky obligations, building investor trust, and rebalancing external inflows.

Yet, the achievement is fragile. As one expert put it, this is a turning point — not a finish line. For Nigeria to move from cautious optimism to sustained stability, it must guard its gains, deepen reforms, and build new sources of foreign exchange. In other words, Nigeria has built a bigger fortress, but it must ensure its walls are not just tall — they must also be strong.