Foreign Portfolio Inflows Sink 30.7% In July As Outflows Surge

Foreign participation in Nigeria’s equities market slumped in July 2025, with portfolio inflows plunging 30.7% month-on-month to ₦50.48 billion from ₦72.82 billion in June, even as outflows spiked 43.6% to ₦95.47 billion, raising concerns over capital flight and macroeconomic fragility.

According to the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) domestic and foreign portfolio investment report released Thursday, total foreign transactions rose slightly by 4.8% to ₦145.95 billion ($95.2 million) from ₦139.31 billion in June. However, the sharp imbalance between inflows and outflows underscores lingering risk aversion among offshore investors wary of exchange rate instability, high inflation, and policy headwinds.

Despite the foreign pullback, overall market activity soared, driven largely by domestic participation. Total market turnover jumped 133.1% to ₦1.815 trillion in July from ₦778.65 billion in June, representing a 269.2% year-on-year surge from ₦491.61 billion in July 2024.

Block trades by local institutions were pivotal to the rally. Domestic investors accounted for about 84% of total market activity. Institutional transactions surged 216% to ₦1.152 trillion from ₦364.71 billion in June, while retail trades rose 88.1% to ₦516.5 billion compared with ₦274.63 billion in June.

Long-term data highlights a structural tilt toward domestic dominance. Between 2007 and 2024, domestic transactions climbed 33.2% to ₦4.735 trillion from ₦3.556 trillion, while foreign transactions grew 38.3% to ₦852 billion from ₦616 billion. In 2024, domestic trades represented 85% of total market activity, with foreign trades at just 15%.

For 2025 so far, NGX figures show domestic transactions of ₦4.727 trillion, outpacing foreign activity at ₦1.281 trillion. Analysts say this reflects growing local investor confidence, even as offshore players continue to trim exposure.

“Robust domestic participation is cushioning the market,” one Lagos-based analyst noted, “but persistent foreign outflows signal unresolved macroeconomic challenges. Stabilizing the currency and sustaining reforms will be critical to attracting international capital back to the NGX.”