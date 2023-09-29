Foreign Missions, Embassies Must Obey Nigerian Laws – Wike

Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday said the representatives of foreign missions and embassies must obey Nigerian laws, especially relating to payment of ground rate.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stefano Leo, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that without obedience to the laws of the land, there won’t be peace and justice which are needed for good governance.

While he assured the Ambassador that the order on ground rate payment was not targeted at anybody or organisations, he reiterated the Administration’s commitment to providing a conducive environment to both businesses and other socio-economic development.

Wike also stated that his administration would welcome partnership with with Italian government in the areas of tourism and agriculture.

Earlier in his remarks, Ambassador Stefano Leo, said his visit was to congratulate the Minister.

“Having you here in Abuja means we can continue our very good cooperation. I will be glad to host you at the Embassy,” he said.

He said that Rome, the capital city of Italy, was at the forefront of tourism, adding that the country has huge plans to support sustainable city development and new ideas for green cities.

“It will be a pleasure to follow your ideas to strengthen cooperation with you,” the Ambassador said.