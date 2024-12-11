Foreign Liners Earn $9bn From Shipping Nigerian Oil, Others

Share

Foreign shipping lines are earning $9 billion annually from the carriage of Nigeria petroleum products due to lack of ships by local operators.

The amount is the money paid to transport the product to various destinations across the world. Findings revealed that between 2018 and 2023, the country paid $45 billion as freight charges.

Also, it was revealed that a total of 26,147 foreign vessels berthed at Nigerian ports between 2015 and 2019 with dry cargoes throughput of 372 million metric tonnes and total wet cargoes throughput of 613 million metric tonnes and no indigenous participation in the carriage of the cargoes.

Worried by this, a former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, said that the country was spending billions of dollars giving foreigners freight, saying that as a matter of fact, the carriage of the country’s crude oil was on Free On Board (FOB) basis as the buyer would come, bring a ship and take the products.

Bello explained that not a single country in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) exported its oil products without its ships, adding that Nigeria contract of affreightment on its oil should be with Nigerians and should also be the centre of its blue economy.

He said: “Sometimes they ask us, why is it that you people are still on FOB? We should have Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) carriage so that we will evolve the economy.

If we have CIF carriage, that means; we have ships that carry our products overseas. It will have profound impacts on our economy.

“We have had this talk with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) for a very long time and they are talking about risks.

This oil is going to finish anyway, even if it doesn’t finish, how many years would you have oil? Maybe a hundred years. So, why don’t you take the risks for the rest of the life of the crude or whatever it is called and involve Nigerians.”

Bello disagreed with those with the opinion that Nigerians are not experts, explained at the 10th anniversary, lecture and awards put together by Primetime Reporters in Lagos, stressing that Nigerians did not lack capacity but opportunity.

He urged the Federal Government to design a system that will enable Nigerians own ships and earn freight. He identified the inability of Nigerians to own ships as the bane of blue economy in Nigeria even as he wondered how Nigeria can be called a maritime nation without a ship.

Bello added that the consequences of ownership of vessels by Nigerians on the economy would be so much that it would shock Nigerians.

According to him, “there is not a single person who owns a ship that trades internationally and we used to have ships trading as far as Alaska, Germany, China and everywhere but not one now.

“When you say you are going to bring in a tanker or something, there are many ways to operate but you involve our insurance companies, you involve our financial institutions and then, we have the benefits of that.

That will bring so much money to Nigeria such that we will not have the problem of foreign exchange anymore and that is what we are talking about diversification through export.

“My former boss, Chief Sarunmi, said Nigeria would either export or perish because we are receiving goods any time and we are creating jobs for others. Why can’t the blue economy also centre on export? Export is the way to earn.

“I have seen a ship coming to Lekki Port, they said about 70,000 containers, one came to Grimaldi but what are they taking back? They sail empty. How can a country have that when we have a country? It looks like the country is angry with exporters.

They have done everything to make sure that they export but at every turn, the government put impediment to export. “Now one terminal is even slamming charges on export.

How can you do that in the country that is promoting export? Our Ports are not actually constructed for export, they are constructed just for import, receiving import until we die.

How can a country do that?” Bello advised government to design a system that will enable Nigerians own ships and earn freight, stressing that the consequences of the economy will be so much that we will be shocked.

