Foreign Jets To Begin Domestic Operations In Saudi May 2025

Saudi Arabia is allowing international private aircraft to operate domestic flights from May, changing the luxury aviation game and bringing fresh competition to local operators On May 1, 2025, Saudi Arabia will take a landmark step by permitting foreignregistered aircraft to operate domestic flights, dramatically reshaping its private aviation landscape.

This historic decision, part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, aims to boost competition, elevate service standards, and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for private aviation.

With the removal of cabotage restrictions, Saudi Arabia’s private aviation sector is about to see unprecedented competition. Traditionally, local operators like Saudia Private, Sky Prime and NasJet enjoyed exclusive rights to domestic routes.

The entry of international operators, especially those from aviation powerhouses like the UAE, Europe, and North America, will significantly alter this landscape. One of the most immediate impacts anticipated is a reduction in the cost of private aviation services.

Increased aircraft supply, resulting from foreign entries, will likely drive down charter rates. This could potentially make private aviation more accessible to corporate travellers, entrepreneurs, and affluent individuals who previously found chartering aircraft prohibitively expensive.

In addition to lower prices, customers are expected to benefit from enhanced service quality as operators compete fiercely for market share by offering additional perks, loyalty programmes, and customised experiences.

Ultimately, customers will enjoy greater freedom of choice, with better access to diverse aircraft types and flexible service arrangements. The shift in policy also introduces new regulatory considerations.

International charter providers will now need to navigate Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulations, which require thorough compliance with local safety standards, VAT registration, and operational procedures.

GACA’s oversight will ensure that foreign operators adhere to stringent operational and safety protocols similar to those of domestic companies, preserving the integrity and security of domestic aviation.

While regulatory compliance presents challenges, it also creates opportunities for international operators to establish meaningful partnerships with local aviation service providers.

Such collaborations can facilitate smoother operations, simplify logistics, localise customer interactions, and provide better overall service experiences.

