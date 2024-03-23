Foreign Investors To Pick Talents From Abia Grassroots Sports – Otti

In order to maximise the potential of Abia youths, Governor Alex Otti has disclosed that his administration has put in place procedures to resurrect inter-house sports and other sporting events in the state.

Governor Otti made this known while declaring open the inaugural Governor’s Secondary Schools Unity Games on Friday at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the inauguration followed the directives given to all secondary school principals in the state: regularise inter-house sports in the classroom.

Speaking at the event, the Governor told the audience that the State Ministry of Youths and Sports is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to bring back physical and health education in the state.

Otti announced that sports would now be managed as a business in the state, adding that he has already had discussions with both foreign and local investors about how to maximise the potential of upcoming athletes. He also mentioned that the Nsulu Games Village in Isiala Ngwa North is being brought back to life.

He said: “What we have started with these games is a signal to what we want to do for the entire sports ecosystem in the state. We have recently put together a comprehensive grassroots sports development that would involve infrastructure, training and exposure of talented athletes to life-changing opportunities and platforms”

He revealed that the first part of his sports strategy will entail constructing mock sports facilities in urban and community areas, where young people with a knack for sports and an interest in becoming professionals will receive hands-on instruction from experienced athletes.