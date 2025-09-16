Foreign Investors To Invest $600M, Create 55,000 Jobs In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has signed an agreement with a foreign company for a $600 million investment in a cement factory at Maiyama, Maiyama Local Government Area, with the project expected to create 55,000 jobs.

Governor Nasiru Idris disclosed this while receiving members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on a courtesy visit. He noted that his administration inherited widespread infrastructural decay but is working diligently to address it.

The Governor dismissed as false recent petitions alleging that his administration was importing mercenaries into the state.

“We have just held a security meeting, and security agencies are already investigating such petitions. It is the height of irresponsibility by the opposition. I have been at the forefront of the fight against criminals across the North, and my administration has invested heavily in security to restore normalcy in affected areas,” he said.

Governor Idris accused desperate opposition figures of sponsoring individuals to use social media to disparage his administration and tarnish Kebbi’s image. He stressed that such tactics would not distract him from governance.

“As the Divinely Ordained Governor of Kebbi State, I remain unperturbed. I will continue to execute projects that benefit all our communities,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the CSOs in Kebbi State, Ibrahim Ngaski, expressed the coalition’s readiness to partner with the government in advancing the state’s development, despite what he described as campaigns of calumny by opposition elements.

Ngaski condemned negative reports about Kebbi, stressing the need to protect the state’s reputation.

“Kebbi is our state, and we do not want to see it castigated outside. The coalition is prepared to sit down and discuss the problems and the way forward,” he said.