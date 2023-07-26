Foreign investors’ return boosting transactions on NGX

There are positive indications that foreign investors are returning to the domestic bourse amid the positive steps by the new administration and raft of changes in government policies.

Foreign participation Among the obvious testimonials, so far, is the fact that total foreign transactions by investors at the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) grew to N145.08 billion in the first six months (H1) of 2023. This is according to recently released data on domestic and foreign portfolio investment report in Nigeria’s equity trading for the month of June 2023.

It will be recalled that the total foreign transactions in the first four months of 2023 stood at N62.18 billion owing to soaring inflation, prolonged forex scarcity as well as uncertainties to the build up to the 2023 elections. FPI flows However, the report, prepared on a monthly basis by NGX Regulation Limited, with trading figures from market operators on their Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows, revealed that total domestic transactions on the Exchange stood at N1.306 trillion whilst total foreign transactions stood at N145.08 billion at the end of the period under review.

The report also revealed that total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 25.96 per cent from N322.92 billion (about $693.99 million) recorded in May 2023 to N406.75 billion (about $537.87 million) in June 2023. The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in June 2022 (N156.52 billion) revealed that total transactions increased by 159.87 per cent Domestic investors Furthermore, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 78 per cent. Domestic inflows and outflows stood at N180.91 billion and N180.11 billion while foreign inflows and outflows stood at N22.72 billion and N23.02 billion. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (May 2023) revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 26.34 per cent from N285.76 billion in May to N361.01 billion in June 2023. Similarly, total foreign transactions increased significantly by 23.09 per cent from N37.16 billion (about $79.88 million) to N45.74 billion (about $60.49 million) between May 2023 and June 2023. Institutional investors The report also revealed that institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 32 per cent whilst a comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (May 2023) revealed that retail transactions increased by 40.70 per cent from N88.50 billion in May to N124.52 billion in June 2023.

Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased marginally by 19.89 per cent from N197.26 billion in May 2023 to N236.49 billion in June 2023. Over a 16-year period, domestic transactions decreased by 45.30 per cent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.945 trillion in 2022 whilst foreign transactions also decreased by 38.47 per cent from N616 billion to N379 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 84 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2022, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 16 per cent of the total transactions in the same period. Speaking at the Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX 62nd Annual and General Meeting (AGM), which held in Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2023, the Chairman, NGX Group, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, commended shareholders for cooperating extensively with the board and management of the Group in delivering the dividends of demutualisation and enhancing shareholder value. “NGX Group remains ardently involved and dedicated to our business with emphasis on executing our growth strategy and establishing structures and processes for lasting value creation. “Our holistic strategy encompasses diversification across the capital market value chain, capability expansion, scalability, consolidation and capital structure reinforcement. “Looking ahead, 2023 offers promising opportunities for our economy. Our goal is to expand the reach of the capital market, facilitate capital raising for entrepreneurs and streamline the listing process in the Nigerian capital market,” he said.

President Tinubu’s factor Dr. Kwairanga lauded President Tinubu-led administration for the various reforms that have resulted in the impressive performance of the market. “The capital market community is excited by the new government and the steps it has so far taken with respect to the economy as reflected in the tremendous growth in our market indicators. “As a group, we are committed to working with the government to stimulate further growth in the economy, address higher capital costs, as this will go a long way to enhance Nigeria’s credit profile, and create a favourable environment for both domestic and foreign investors,” he said.

He further noted that the Federal Government needed to eke out more friendly market policies that will engender growth as consistent and faithful implementation of market policies will help businesses to thrive. He added that the group was hopeful that the planned Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the NNPC Limited would be fast-tracked by the Tinubu-led administration. Oscar N. Onyema, GCEO, NGX Group, noted that the group demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2022, achieving a 10.3 per cent increase in gross earnings to N7.5 billion, despite a challenging economic environment.

He noted that NGX Group remained committed to optimising expenses, safeguarding its financial position, and diversifying its revenue streams whilst exploring new strategic opportunities. “Our vision is to continue to build a world-class company that plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and prosperity in Africa. With your unwavering support and dedication, I am confident that we can achieve our goals and make a lasting impact that will benefit generations to come,” he added. Nigerian Exchange Group Plc’s (“NGX Group” or “the Company” or “the Group”) shareholders have approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at its 62nd Annual and General Meeting (AGM), which held in Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The AGM, which was in accordance with the provisions of Section 235 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saw Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Dr. Ikechukwu Itanyi, and Mrs. Ojinika Olaghere, three nonexecutive directors who are retiring by rotation, re-elected by shareholders. Last line So far, the market, to a large extent, is beginning to show signs of sustainable positive performance as more foreign investors are expected to hit the scene as time progresses.