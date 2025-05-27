Foreign Investor, Associates To Inject Multi-Billion Dollar Investments Into Nigeria

Share

The Chairman of Allen Le & Partners, International Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company, based in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mr. Allen Le Nam, has pledged to mobilise other foreign investors and associates to commit multi-billion dollar investments into Nigeria across various sectors.

Nam made the pledge during an official visit to Nigeria, as disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED), HRH Queen Mother Amb. Chief Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi (JP).

His visit was welcomed by the Federal Government, with the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, expressing optimism about the collaboration. Although details of their meeting were not disclosed, Alake said he was delighted by the development.

Nam emphasised the critical role of the private sector in national development, describing it as the “warrior of peacetime.”

“The private sector should be seen as a warrior of the country. In times of peace, they are the ones fighting — putting family and time aside, taking risks to build the country,” Nam said.

“I hope the government will make things easier for private sector players and foreign investors, enabling them to bring capital into the country, build skyscrapers, support mining, green energy, electric vehicles, low-cost airlines, and most importantly, affordable housing for all.”

He revealed plans to channel multi-billion dollar investments into Nigeria alongside his investors, partners, and associates, though he did not specify figures.

“This is my first visit, but we are planning significant investments. In the next five years, I envision a transformed airport landscape in Nigeria. For example, in Vietnam right now, several five and six-star airports are under construction and will open soon,” he added.

Labinjo-Ajayi described Nam’s visit as a dream come true, noting that the investments would align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“They are coming to invest heavily under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The President is focused on engaging the private sector. As a woman in business, I was encouraged by the President himself, who told me to go and make him proud. Today is one of the happiest days of my life,” she said.

She urged Nigerians, especially the youth and entrepreneurs, to stay hopeful, adding that the nation was beginning to emerge from dark times.

“Let’s give credit to the President. Nigeria can now see the silver lining. We love Nigeria, our youth, and our President. This is truly the Renewed Hope Agenda in action,” she declared.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Allen Le & Partners in Nigeria, Mr. Kingsley Bede Onyeocha, said the delegation was in Nigeria to support national development and explore viable investment opportunities.

“Nigeria has great potential with abundant human and mineral resources. From the moment we arrived, the reception has been amazing. We have noticed positive changes, including the new rail shuttle from the airport.

“We are here to identify development opportunities across various sectors. Nigeria is not lacking manpower or human capacity — what is needed is direction, and we are ready to play our part in that transformation,” he said.

Onyeocha said the delegation had already begun consultations with key stakeholders and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s investment prospects.

“We’ve identified properties and infrastructure that can be developed. The human capital is here. We’re here to help build, support, and grow,” he added.

