Foreign investment inflow drops by $19.99bn in five years

Foreign investment inflow into Nigeria declined by $19.99 billion in five years (2019-2023), findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria attracted $23.9 billion as foreign investments in 2019 compared to $3.91 billion in 2023. This means that foreign investment inflow into the country fell by 511.88 per cent or $19.99 billion in the five-year period.

Foreign investment refers to the investment made by foreign entities, such as individuals or corporations, into a domestic economy. Financial experts generally classify foreign investment into four main types- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), Foreign Indirect Investment and Sovereign Wealth Funds. An analysis of the NBS’ data indicates that foreign investment inflow into the country dropped sharply in the last two years compared to 2019. Specifically, while Nigeria attracted $23.9 billion as foreign investments in 2019, the figure declined to $9.6 billion and $6.7 billion in 2020 and 2021 respectively before dropping further to $5.3 billion in 2022 and $3.91 billion in 2023. Further analysis of the data shows that the decline in FDI has been more significant compared to other types of foreign investment that the country attracted in the last five years. For instance, the Nigeria Capital Importation report for Q4’ 2023 released by the NBS over the weekend stated: “Other Investment ranked top accounting for 54.64 per cent ($594.74 million) of total capital importation in Q4 2023, followed by Portfolio Investment with 28.46 per cent ($309.76 million) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with 16.90 per cent ($183.97 million).”

Indeed, in a report published just before President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29 2023, Bloomberg, citing government statistics, stated that FDI into Nigeria had plunged by about 90 percent from a high of $4.7 billion in 2008 to $468 million in 2022. It attributed the sharp decline to Nigeria’s multiple exchange rates and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) rationing of dollars which deterred global investors from expanding in Africa’s biggest economy. Analysts particularly note that the severe dollar shortage which the country has been grappling with in recent years was responsible for FDI inflows to Nigeria falling by 21.21 per cent from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020 and from $698 million in 2021 to $468 million and $377.37 million in 2022 and 2023 respectively. New Telegraph reports that multinationals such as Procter & Gamble (P&G) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced, last year, that they were exiting Nigeria over issues that analysts believed were not unconnected with the country’s forex crisis. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had cited CBN intervention in the foreign-exchange market as a hindrance to capital inflows into the country. Financial experts have also pointed out that inadequate capital inflows into the country is a major reason for the weakness of the naira as the apex bank does not have the kind of robust external reserves that it requires to enable it stoutly defend the local currency. However, in June last year, the CBN launched key forex reforms aimed at liberalising the exchange rate and attracting foreign investors. Commenting on the reforms in an interview with Arise TV, a few weeks ago, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the reforms were helping to tackle the major cause of the naira’s weakness- lack of forex liquidity. He disclosed that out of the $7 billion forex backlog that he and his team met, when they assumed office in September, the CBN had cleared about $2.3 billion, including foreign airlines’ backlog; had discovered that $2.4 billion were invalid claims and was working towards paying the outstanding $2.2 billion.

The CBN Governor, who said that the apex bank was confident that it would soon address the outstanding $2.2 billion, added that this would lead to the resolution of the forex crisis thereby ensuring naira stability. In fact, responding to a question on foreign investors’ interest in the country during the interview, Cardoso said that the positive outlook of the reforms was making many foreign investors interested in coming back to Nigeria. “We have a situation where many foreign portfolio investors are very interested in returning to the Nigerian market. They’ve taken a very methodical interest in understanding how the reforms are taking place and see how it’s taking the country in a direction they believe is the right direction,” he said. Also, on Sunday while speaking during the opening of the plenary session of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.