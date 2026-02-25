Foreign Inflow Surge Spotlights Investor Confidence In Nigeria

Although driven by the foreign exchange reforms launched by the current leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), foreign inflows into the country have maintained an upward trend in the last two years, even as the Q3’25 Capital Importation reports recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) still threw the spotlight on the record level that the inflows reached in the last six years, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, one of the immediate gains of the foreign exchange reforms launched by the Olayemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was the significant increase in the amount of foreign inflows that the country quickly started to attract.

For instance, during an investor call on February 29 2024, Cardoso, who took office in September 2023, announced that Nigeria had already attracted $2 billion foreign inflows in early 2024 alone compared with a total of $3 billion in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows that the country received for the whole of 2023.

Also, leading credit rating agencies – Fitch Ratings and Moody’s- in the second quarter of last year, upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating, citing reforms measures such as the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetization.

As Moody’s put it in its ratings report: “The recent overhaul of Nigeria’s foreign exchange management framework has markedly improved the balance of payments and bolstered the CBN’s (Central Bank of Nigeria) foreign exchange reserves.”

Cardoso’s CIBN address

In fact, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 60th annual bankers’ dinner in November last year, the CBN Governor stated that foreign capital inflows hit $20.98 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, adding that this reflected a 70 percent surge compared to total inflows recorded in 2024.

He said: “Foreign capital inflows reached $20.98 billion in the first ten months of 2025, a 70 per cent increase over total inflows for 2024 and a 428 people surge compared to the $3.9 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting a clear resurgence in investor confidence.”

He also disclosed that Nigeria’s external sector strengthened decisively in 2025, with the current account balance increasing by over 85 percent to $5.28 billion in second quarter (Q2) of 2024 — up from $2.85 billion in Q1.

“Bolstering our external buffers, foreign reserves reached $46.7 billion by mid-November, the highest in nearly seven years, providing over 10 months of forward import cover and significantly enhancing the economy’s resilience. “What is most important here is that our FX reserves are being rebuilt organically, not by borrowing, but through improved market functioning, stronger nonoil exports, and robust capital inflows.

“While oil production improved modestly to an average of 1.45-1.52 million barrels per day in 2025, the truly encouraging development is the strong performance of non-oil exports. “Supported by ongoing reforms and greater exchange-rate flexibility, non-oil exports have grown by more than 18 percent year-on-year, reflecting rising competitiveness under a truly market-driven FX framework, Cardoso stated.

According to the CBN Governor, diaspora remittances also improved in 2025 as confidence returned to official channels, driven by greater transparency, faster settlement, and better reporting.

Specifically, he said: “Remittances increased by approximately 12 percent this year, and we expect this momentum to continue as the Non-Resident BVN, launched earlier this year, becomes more widely adopted in 2026. “We are committed to maintaining the current flexible exchange-rate framework that allows the naira to act as a shock absorber while limiting excessive volatility.”

Reform measures

On reform measures that the apex bank implemented that boosted investors’ confidence in the economy, Cardoso said the introduction of the Nigerian foreign exchange (FX) code had established clear guidelines for transparency, ethics, governance, and fair dealing among authorised dealers, adding that the deployment of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Management System (EFEMS), powered by Bloomberg BMatch, “has transformed FX trading through mandatory order submission, real-time regulatory visibility, and enhanced price discovery.”

CBN’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026

Similarly, in its macroeconomic outlook for 2026, released in December, the CBN said it will continue with its reforms in the foreign exchange market that are expected to sustain exchange rate stability and lead to the external reserves rising to $51.04 billion.

The apex bank stated: “The positive trend in the external position is expected to be sustained in 2026, supported by strong exports, steady remittances inflow, increased oil & gas output, improved domestic refining capacity and rising global demand from key trading partners.

“The current account surplus is expected to rise to $18.81 billion, while increased portfolio investment inflows and external borrowings are projected to keep the financial account in a net borrowing position of $10.15 billion. “The International Investment Position (IIP) is projected to record a net borrowing position of $69.58 billion in

Working with the assumption that a significant proportion of the 2025 inflows entered the Nigerian market at a rate of N1,500.00/$, we estimate FX gains of 22.4 per cent on currency alone if the naira strengthens to the midpoint of N1,200.00/$ to N1,250.00/$

2026, as attractive yields are anticipated to further boost capital inflows. Reforms in the foreign exchange market are expected to sustain exchange rate stability, while external reserves are projected to increase to $51.04 billion.”

Capital importation reports

Given the foregoing, when questions began to be raised about the delay with the publication of Q2 and Q3’25 Capital importation reports, many analysts predicted that the reports would likely confirm what market watches already knew: Nigeria attracted a significant amount of foreign inflows last year.

Indeed, the capital importation reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week showed that Nigeria attracted $16.78 billion in total capital importation in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 132 per cent year-on-year increase from $7.23 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Analysts’ reactions

Commenting on the reports, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited stated: “The $16.78 billion inflow marks the highest level recorded post-COVID and in six years, reinforcing the narrative that Nigeria has regained relevance within frontier market allocation frameworks.”

They further said: “Cowry Research interprets the rebound in capital importation as evidence of improved macroeconomic sentiment. The convergence of stabilising FX rates, moderating inflation since January 2025, and policy reforms aimed at strengthening investor confidence have repositioned Nigeria as a viable destination for portfolio inflows.”

The analysts, however, warned: “The overwhelming dominance of short-term capital flows (FPIs) underscores persistent structural fragility. A sudden deterioration in global risk appetite, heightened geopolitical tensions, or intensified trade protectionism, particularly under President Trump’s tariff regime, could reverse these gains.”

They advised that “to sustain momentum and attract durable long-term capital, Nigeria must deepen structural reforms, address insecurity, and maintain a stable and credible macroeconomic environment.”

In their reaction to the reports, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank also stated that while the sharp rise in FPI inflows was occasioned by “sustained attractiveness of Nigerian financial as sets,” which according to them, “was underpinned by positive real yields, moderating inflation expectations, and relative currency stability,” foreign capital flows to the country “remain sensitive to global financial conditions.”

Echoing this view, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), who, in a statement released over the weekend, noted that: “The resurgence in capital importation is overwhelmingly portfolio-led,…(and) that more than 80% of total inflows in Q3 2025 were portfolio investments, while foreign direct investment accounted for less than five percent,” pointed out that portfolio investments are highly sensitive to global interest-rate movements and shifts in risk sentiment.

“They provide liquidity support and can help stabilise financial markets in the short term, but they are volatile and prone to sudden reversals,” he warned. The CPPE boss further stated that: “The bulk of inflows went into the banking and financial sectors, with only marginal allocation to manufacturing, infrastructure, and other productive activities.

Financial deepening without real-sector expansion risks creating a liquidity-driven recovery that does not fundamentally alter Nigeria’s productive base.”

He cautioned that without faster structural reforms, the rebound in inflows may prove fragile.Interestingly, with the naira steadily appreciating against major international currencies in recent days, analysts at CardinalStone, while reacting to the capital importation report, warned that continued currency gains could trigger portfolio rebalancing by foreign investors.

They stated: “Nigeria’s carry trade remains one of the most compelling across EM and frontier markets, continuing to attract sizable foreign portfolio inflows. We estimate outstanding FPI positioning at roughly $12.0–$14.0 billion.

“Working with the assumption that a significant proportion of the 2025 inflows entered the Nigerian market at a rate of N1,500.00/$, we estimate FX gains of 22.4 per cent on currency alone if the naira strengthens to the midpoint of N1,200.00/$ to N1,250.00/$. Such a gain could potentially increase the risk of foreign portfolio exits, especially considering a likely build-up in uncertainties ahead of the general elections.”

Still, in a note released yesterday, analysts at Afrinvest revised their 2025 forecast upward for foreign capital inflows into Nigeria from $19.3 billion to $23.3 billion, citing sustained momentum into the fourth quarter. “On current momentum, FY:2025 capital inflows are tracking ahead of our initial projection.

We now revise our forecast upward to $23.3 billion, which would mark the strongest annual capital importation in six years,” the analysts said. According to the analysts, the upgrade reflects, “currency stability, disinflation, and attractive yield dynamics on the domestic front in Q4.”

Conclusion

The consensus among financial experts, however, is that while, the surge in foreign inflows is a positive development for the economy as it signals investor confidence, policy makers would have to work hard to ensure that the country also attracts the kind of FDI that will help drive its required growth and development.