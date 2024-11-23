Foreign Exposure: French Embassy Grants N32m to 10 Nigerian Designers

Share

The Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier, has disclosed that his home government is committed to grant the sum of N32 million to fund 10 Nigerian designers in its second edition of LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme.

The programme is set aside by the French Embassy in Nigeria to train, mentor and fund fashion and design brands and expose them to the international market.

While addressing the press at the launching of the second edition of the programme in Lagos on Friday, Fonbaustier, explained that this year’s programme includes an initial in-depth audit of each brand, personalised mentorship, comprehensive training to prepare for investor pitches, opportunities to showcase products in Paris and grants of up to N32 million.

According to him, the initial grants have allowed the brands from the first cohort to create new collections, train their teams, invest in marketing, improve their e-commerce platforms and establish new spaces.

According to him, the first edition delivered a year of training and mentorship to 10 brands (Eki Kéré, Lagos Space Programme, TJWHO, Obida, Elexiay, Waf., Maliko, Ethnik Africa, Omi Collective and Aga Culture), helping them sharpen their business strategies, refine brand positioning, enhance commercial tools and strengthen overall business structures.

He added that in this new edition, the programme will continue its collaboration with French experts, Emmanuelle Courrèges and Nelly Wandji alongside CcHUB. Zara Odu adding that a specialist in sustainable brand development will also join the programme.

Fonbaustier stated through this platform, their aim is to celebrate Nigerian creativity and initiatives centered on cultural preservation, sustainable practices and cross-cultural collaborations; while equipping creatives with the tools and skills needed to achieve sustainable and long-lasting financial business growth.

“France is a well-known country for both sectors and Nigeria is full of talents and energy, so we match well. Secondly, it is a crossroad of art, creation and economic business. So, employment, industry, transfer of competencies, reinforcement of capabilities, are key.

