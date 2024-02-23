Foreign Exhibitors, Local Firms To Partner In Manufacturing

Over 120 international trade exhibitors and 2,500 pharmaceutical professionals from countries such as Egypt, India, Canada, Portugal, Thailand, Pakistan, France, and the Caribbean are planning to explore contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

The aim of this move is to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The contract manufacturing of drugs between Nigerian and foreign interested companies will be discussed and concluded at the Pharma West Africa Conference & Exhibition in Lagos next month, the organisers have announced.

B to B Events Limited is organising an international trade exhibition dedicated to medicines and other pharmaceutical products called Pharma West Africa.

This programme is designed to be an interactive and networking platform. It will be the largest of its kind across the sub-Saharan Africa region. The exhibition aims to support local businesses in various ways by providing a window for Nigerian distributors and retailers to find more cost-effective products and opportunities for partnership and continuing professional development.

Pharma West Africa will bring together international companies to Nigeria for the exhibition. The three-day conference running alongside the exhibition will provide pharmacists and other professionals with accredited learning opportunities. It is open to anyone involved in the supply, retail, manufacture, or distribution of medicines and pharmaceutical products.

Exhibitors will showcase finished formulations for supply against prescription or retailing in pharmacies and other outlets, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), machinery, equipment, technology, and packaging.

“Major pharmacy and pharmaceutical organisations and trade bodies are partnering with Pharma West Africa to ensure the event will appeal to anyone involved in the medicines supply chain.

Hill: “The idea is to bring together representatives from the entire pharmaceutical industry from across the globe to Nigeria under one roof for three days.

“Unlike several other exhibitions taking place shortly afterwards, ours is 100 per cent focused on pharmaceuticals. We are not sharing our platform with other industries, such as laboratories or medical devices.

“We are proud to be hosting over 120 exhibitors at the exhibition this year and even prouder to say that a huge percentage of our exhibitors– between 25 per cent -35 per cent – will be Nigerian companies.

“This is in line with our focus as a business across our entire portfolio to support the major Nigeria brands and to support the Nigerian businesses as much as possible.

“Egypt and India are each hosting country pavilions, with other exhibitors travelling from among others, We really have a global spread of exhibitors who represent thousands of different pharmaceutical brands.

“International manufacturers exhibiting here have also told us they want to explore contract manufacturing with local manufacturers to continue to boost the GDP of Nigeria moving forward.”

“Our exhibitions in Nigeria have contributed significantly to international business development with impacts on GDP growth, job creation, education through conferences, and building trust throughout the West African region.

The Conference running alongside the exhibition for three days will be chaired by Ahmed Yakasai, former Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Chairman and Chief Executive Officer /Founder of Pharmaplus Nigeria Ltd.

The conference is to be chaired by Mr. Ahmed Yakasai, former President, of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

The conference and exhibition is supported by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP), the Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPS), Healthcare Providers’ Association of Nigeria (HCPAN), Association of Community Pharmacy in Nigeria (ACPN) and Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).