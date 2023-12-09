Foreign Envoys in Nigeria Endorse NCAC DG’s Rebranding of Nigerian Culture

The push by the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, for rebranding and promoting Nigerian cultural heritage, has received both the commendation and endorsement of the Nigeria diplomatic community, with a pledge to support his agenda. This came to the fore when the High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria and the doyen of the Diplomatic Community in Abuja, His Excellency Salaheddine Abbas Ibrahim, recently led a delegation of the foreign community on tour of facilities at the Arts and Crafts Village in Abuja and later hosted to a dinner by the DG of NCAC.

Ibrahim commended the National Council for Arts and Culture under the dynamic leadership of Runsewe, adding that the passion, drive, records and achievements of Runsewe in the Arts and Culture space is evidently unrivalled. This, according to him, is evident in the support and confidence the diplomatic community has reposed on him. He further noted that Runsewe has remains a blessing to the sector.

This is as he urged NCAC to open up vistas of collaboration where the diplomatic community can tap in to showcase their cultural strengths. In his welcome remark, Runsewe disclosed that his vision is to present Nigerians with the best cultural market in Africa, with his unveiling of a new marketing strategy, which include a toll gate, a night cultural market, a pharmacy offering free blood sugar tests, to visitors to the arts market, and a birthday shop.

“The Cultural Night Market is the first of its kind in Africa. Between six and nine months of operating the village, we will dovetail into a night market. Everywhere in the world you cannot start a night mar- ket without practicing the market during the day before delving into the night market. ‘‘You have to operate during the day first, get people acquainted with the idea so that everybody can get used to it before extending it to the night shift.

‘‘It is intended that when the market is fully operational, one can leave the office at 5pm to the cultural village to shop and feel safe and comfortable when he is there.” He pledged the diplomatic community unhindered access to the cultural market. Runsewe also stated that NCAC in partnership with a world standard pharmacy will host a pharmaceutical space, with free medical tests, including blood sugar tests for visitors to the space.

Other proposed facilities in the cultural hub include an information/complaint centre-to enhance quality products and services; and a quarterly media interaction session on developments within the village. There were goodwill messages from ambassadors of various countries in attendance, including the United States, China, Bulgaria, Mexico, Jamaica, Spain, Cameroon, and Cuba.