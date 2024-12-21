Foreign-born players set to take over Eagles as ‘japa’ syndrome deepens

Share

AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that the ‘japa’ syndrome that hit the country in recent times may spark the complete domination of foreign-born or raised players in the Super Eagles in the next few years.

In recent years, more Nigerians have been leaving the country in what is popularly called the “Japa Syndrome.” The word “Japa,” from Yoruba, means “to run” or “to flee,” and it describes the increasing number of people moving abroad for better opportunities.

This trend is especially popular among young professionals, skilled workers, and fresh graduates who see relocating as a chance for better jobs, a higher standard of living, and access to good education and healthcare.

The UK Home Office reported a 399% rise in “Worker” visas given to Nigerians between 2019 and September 2022. Similarly, Nigeria became the fifth-largest source of immigrants to Canada in 2021, moving up eight places in just five years, according to Statistics Canada.

By June 2022, the UK issued 486,869 study visas, a 71% jump from 2019. Out of these, 65,929 went to Nigerians, a massive increase from just 8,384 in 2019. Nigeria now ranks third after India and China for study visas to the UK.

Most of those leaving are middle-class Nigerians, often between their mid-20s and late 40s. Many take their families with them, seeking better and more stable environments to raise their children.

Nigerians have been moving abroad, but the trend became apparent in recent years, especially after the breakout of COVID-19, when many young people moved out in droves.

The “Japa Syndrome” has notable implications for various sectors, including sports. Football, a significant aspect of Nigerian culture, is not immune to these effects as the continued emigration of Nigerians suggests that the pool of foreign-born or foreign-raised players eligible for the Super Eagles will expand astronomically in the coming years.

“There has been a significant infusion of foreign-born or raised players in the Super Eagles in recent years, but what is going to hit us in the next 10 years is going to be unimaginable in terms of the number of players eligible and willing to don the Nigerian jersey,” Segun Beckley, a renowned football scout, said. “In ten years, you might not see any homegrown players in the national team. By then, the children of many families who left Nigeria in the past four years will have developed into top-level footballers, creating an overwhelming pool of options.”

How it started

The gradual shift started as far back as the 80s with the likes of Tunji Banjo and John Chiedozie. Then we had Reuben Agboola, Efan Ekoku, Osaze Odemwingie, George Abbey, Shola Ameobi, Victor Anichebe, and Victor Moses.

However, the new trend Leon Balogun, Tyrone Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins, Brian Idowu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Joe Aribo Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Maduka Okoye are some of the foreign-born or raised players who have broken into the national team. In fact, Lookman, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Ola Aina, and Bassey are sure starters in the Super Eagles.

Nigerian parents enrolling kids in football academy

An investigation by our correspondent shows that there is a growing trend among Nigerians who moved to Europe, especially the United Kingdom, with many increasingly enrolling their children in football academies, aiming to nurture their talents and encourage professional football careers.

Abayomi Awofisibe, a cousin to Super Eagles players Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and former Flying Eagles star Tom Dele-Bashiru, is one of such parents. Awofisibe, who moved to the United Kingdom about four years ago, is channelling his energy into nurturing the football aspirations of his son, Ayomide, determined to see him follow in the footsteps of his nephews who have donned the green and white jersey of Nigeria.

“If he eventually makes football a career, I think he will follow in his nephew’s steps. He’s Naija at heart,” Awofisibe proudly declares.

Awofisibe’s commitment to Ayomide’s development is a reflection of the growing trend among immigrant families in the UK. Parents are investing significant time, effort, and resources into helping their children achieve their sporting dreams.

“It’s a whole time and effort dedicated to this dream—so much that I, as a parent, don’t have a life,” Awofisibe admits. “From taking him to training twice a week to matches on Sundays, not to mention the pep talks—before the game, after the game, and even on days without football.”

Robert Obasogie is another Nigerian parent living in the United Kingdom who is investing heavily in his son’s football development, hoping to raise a star who could one day shine on the global stage. With a vision to contribute to the future of Nigerian football, Obasogie said he is dedicated to providing his son, Bright, with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in the sport by enrolling him in an academy.

“My ambition is to raise a star for the Super Eagles,” Obasogie says. “But I won’t force my kid to choose Nigeria if he eventually makes it in football. It has to be his decision.”

“Football is very competitive, and my role is to ensure he stays focused and motivated without losing sight of the bigger picture—education and personal growth.

“The facilities and coaching here are world-class, and it’s a big advantage for him,” Obasogie says. “But talent alone isn’t enough; hard work and discipline are key, and I remind him of that every day.”

“Seeing him play for Nigeria would be a dream come true,” he says. “But at the end of the day, it’s his choice. My job is to prepare him for whatever path he decides to take.”

Living in the UK provides Ayomide and Bright with an environment ripe with opportunities for aspiring footballers. They note how exposure to structured programmes and professional facilities creates a better platform for young talents to thrive. However, he is quick to point out the challenges, too.

“The environment is better for those who want a life because you see the bad ones every day in the midst of opportunities.

“Yes, a whole lot of our people are seriously invested in this—and not just Africans. People from all over the world are encouraging their children if they want to play football or any sport,” Awofisibe notes.

Impact on Nigerian football

The crowning of Lookman as the Africa Player of the Year is a testimony of how impactful the initiative of attracting foreign-born players has been. Lookman, played for England at the U-20 level before he changed his nationality and became the best player from Africa in less than four years after.

The Atalanta star was also in the Team of the Tournament at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside another foreign-born player, Troost-Ekong. The latter was even named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Before then, there was also a success story from Victor Moses, who played a key role in the Eagles winning the 2023 AFCON title. Odemwingie

However, while this infusion of talent can enhance the team’s performance, it also raises questions about the development of domestic football infrastructure and opportunities for homegrown players.

It is disturbing to observe that no single player from the U-17 and U-20 has made it into the Super Eagles in the last nine years.

The country, through age-grade tournaments, has exported some of the best players to the world; Nwankwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro, Jonathan Akpoborie, Samson Siasia, Joseph Yobo, Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Sunday Oliseh, Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Victor Osimhen are some of the players who have distinguished themselves in world football.

These stars were products of age-grade competitions, and their success story underpinned the importance of such tournaments as proper supply channels for the senior national team, the Super Eagles. No doubt, Nigeria is regarded as one of the most successful countries in junior competitions in the world, but the country has witnessed a steady decline at that level in recent years.

It is worrisome that the Super Eagles, as presently constituted, have only Wilfred Ndidi, Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Victor Osimhen as players who have played at either U-17 or U-20.

Nigeria won her last piece of silverware in 2015 when Amuneke led the Golden Eaglets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates, since then it has been a free fall, and the accusing fingers have been pointed at the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation for the bad run.

As the world’s defending champions, the Golden Eaglets failed to even qualify for the 2017 CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations, let alone make it to the World Cup for the title defence. The team managed to get to the 2019 edition but crashed out in round of 16. They did not qualify for the 2023 edition and won’t be in the 2025 tournament having failed to qualify for the African qualifying tournament. The Flying Eagles have endured a similar fate in the last few years.

The poor showing of the two of the most successful national teams is not down to a lack of talent in Nigeria, but stakeholders’ lack of administrative competence most often affects the teams.

The decline is not due to a lack of talent but rather administrative incompetence. For instance, the Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the 2025 tournament largely because the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) delayed appointing a coach until a few weeks before the WAFU B tournament. The appointed coach, Manu Garba, faced additional setbacks when over 20 players failed mandatory MRI tests on the eve of the competition.

Decline of Nigerian league

The decline in the management and quality of Nigeria’s domestic league has had a serious impact on the Super Eagles, cutting off what was once a reliable source of talent for the national team. In the past, players from the Nigerian league formed the backbone of the Super Eagles, particularly during its golden years. However, this began to change in 1994 when the team became dominated by players based in foreign leagues.

Despite this shift, the late Stephen Keshi demonstrated the value of homegrown talent during his time as head coach. Keshi included six home-based players in the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and seven in the team that competed in the FIFA Confederations Cup later that year. These players brought grit and a fighting spirit shaped by their experience in the Nigerian football environment.

Today, the situation is different. Only three players in the current Super Eagles squad have ever played in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), and none of them are currently active in the domestic league. Captain Ahmed Musa was the only outfield player in the squad that reached the final of the last AFCON who has ever played in the league.

Experts react

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has voiced concerns about this trend. According to him, many players in the current Eagles squad were either born abroad or left Nigeria at a young age, and as a result, they lack the fighting spirit and resilience of those who grew up understanding what it truly means to defend Nigeria’s green and white jersey.

“What I have observed is that most of the players in the squad are either born abroad or left this country when they were young, and they don’t have that fighting spirit and resilience of those who grew up here and understand the real meaning of defending the green and white jersey of the country. If you talk about the talents, we have them, but they don’t really know what it means to play African football, you can see how we struggle against many African countries. That is why they have not been able to dominate as much as we expect them,” he said.

Aghahowa said the NFF must do everything to protect local football, admitting that the japa syndrome may lead to many more foreign-born players knocking on the Super Eagles door in the foreseeable future.

“That’s why we have to develop our league especially and refocus on developmental programmes for U-17 and U-20 teams,” he added.

Another ex-international, Jide Oguntuase, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the over-reliance on foreign-born players. He described it as a sign of laziness on the part of coaches and the NFF. Oguntuase argued that Nigeria has abundant football talent but needs a stronger system to develop it. He cited examples like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho, who all began their football journeys in Nigeria before becoming global stars.

“To me, this present system of seeking foreign-grown players is an act of laziness on the part of the coaches and the NFF. We have abundant talents in the country. Why source for young players overseas? They need to give more preference to players in the NPFL; otherwise, we should not run the league. The overseas-born players aren’t that much better than the players developed in Nigeria.

“Nigeria used to dominate age-grade football in the past, successfully discovering many talented players through these competitions. However, we now struggle to even qualify for such tournaments. Can we really say there are no more good players in Nigeria? The answer is no. The issue lies in the poor administration of football. We often do not appoint the right coaches for these teams, and when appointments are made, they are frequently too late. This leaves coaches with very little time to scout and assemble a strong team. A coach needs at least six months to develop a team effectively before a competition, but the NFF often announces a coach just one month prior to the event.”

Former Eagles striker Victor Agali added that while foreign-born players bring value to the team, their inclusion highlights deeper issues with the domestic football system. He said the success of these players should serve as a wake-up call to improve Nigeria’s facilities, leagues, and overall football infrastructure.

He said reviving the NPFL is essential for the future of Nigerian football. He added that a well-managed domestic league can serve as a breeding ground for talent, just as it did in the past. It can also boost the country’s football economy and reduce the need to rely so heavily on players developed abroad.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"