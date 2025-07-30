Foreign-Born Players Flying With Super Falcons

The Super Falcons have long been Africa’s most successful women’s national team, and their recent triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco proved once again that Nigeria’s dominance is no fluke.

But behind that victory is a growing group of talented players born and raised outside Nigeria, mainly in the United States and Europe, who have chosen to wear the green and white jersey with pride, AJIBADE OLUSESAN highlights some of these stars.

Michelle Alozie

No doubt, Alozie is one of the most inspiring players on the Super Falcons team and arguably the most popular, especially because of her beauty, which is a source of discourse among her fans.

She was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and plays her club football for Houston Dash in the American league, but that’s not all. When she’s not playing football, Alozie works as a cancer research scientist at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

She is doing big things in both science and sports. At the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Alozie was one of Nigeria’s best players. She helped the Super Falcons win their 10th WAFCON title. Her biggest moment came in the semifinal match against South Africa.

With the game tied, Alozie scored a brilliant long-range goal to give Nigeria a 2-1 win and send them into the final. It was one of the best goals of the competition and showed just how talented she is. Because of her amazing performances, Alozie was named in the Team of the Tournament.

Toni Payne

Born in the United States, Payne now plays for Sevilla FC in Spain, and she has become a very important part of Nigeria’s women’s national team.

At WAFCON, she played in four matches, starting two games and coming on as a substitute in two others. In every game she played, Payne brought calm and control to Nigeria’s midfield.

She was always ready to receive the ball, make smart passes, and help move the team forward.

Her strong link-up play between the defenders and attackers made the team flow better. In the final against Morocco, Payne showed her experience and class. She helped Nigeria control the pace of the game, especially in the tough moments.

She didn’t stop running and always made herself available to support her teammates. Toni Payne may not always grab the headlines, but her hard work and smart play make a big difference. She’s one of the engines that keeps the Super Falcons running strong.

Ashleigh Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre was one of Nigeria’s most important players at the WAFCON. Born in Leicester, England, Plumptre chose to play for Nigeria, her grandfather’s country, and has quickly become a fan favourite.

At WAFCON, she played in all of Nigeria’s matches, helping the Super Falcons win their 10th continental title. As a centre-back, Plumptre was calm and confident.

Her smart positioning and strong tackles stopped their opponents from scoring as the Falcons conceded just two goals in the tournament. Plumptre started her career playing for England’s youth teams and studied at the University of Southern California before returning to England to play for Leicester City.

Since joining the Super Falcons in 2021, she has shown nothing but pride and commitment to Nigeria. Her voice, leadership, and ability to read the game make her a key part of the team’s success.

Rinsola Babajide

Babajide, born in England to Nigerian parents, started AFCON with a lot of promise. She made a strong impression in the group stage, especially in Nigeria’s opening match against Tunisia, where she scored a goal and provided an assist. Her performance gave fans hope that she would be one of the stars of the tournament.

However, after the group stage, her influence dropped. As the competition moved into the knockout rounds, Babajide struggled to get back into the starting lineup and mostly watched from the bench.

Despite this, her early contributions helped the Super Falcons build momentum that eventually led to them winning their 10th WAFCON title. Babajide previously played for England at youth level, even winning a bronze medal with the U-20 at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

She switched to represent Nigeria in 2023 and made her senior debut in October that year during the Olympic qualifiers. Her pace and potential still make her one to watch in future tournaments.

Ifeoma Onumonu

Onumonu was born in California, USA, and plays as a forward for Gotham FC in the American National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She is known for her skill, smart passes, and ability to link the midfield and attack.

Onumonu joined the Super Falcons in 2021 and has brought her experience and creativity to the team. But at WAFCON in Morocco, she didn’t get many chances to show what she can do.

She played only once in the whole tournament, a total of just 54 minutes, during the last group game against Algeria. By then, Nigeria had already qualified for the quarterfinals, and the coaches were rotating players. Onumonu is still trying to become a regular starter for the team.

Though not yet a key part of the Super Falcons, Onumonu remains a useful option up front. She was also part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and was recently added to the final squad for the 2024 Olympic Games after another player pulled out due to injury.

Esther Okoronkwo

Esther Okoronkwo showed everyone how important she is to the Super Falcons at WAFCON. Born in the United States to Nigerian parents, she is following in the footsteps of his father, Isaac Okoronkwo, a retired Super Eagles defender. She started playing for Nigeria in 2021.

She scored her first goal for the country in a 2022 WAFCON qualifier against Ivory Coast, helping Nigeria qualify for the tournament.

At the 2024 WAFCON, Esther stood out when the team needed her the most. In the quarterfinal match against Zambia, she scored a goal and assisted two others, helping Nigeria win 5-0. She was even more brilliant in the final against Morocco.

She scored a penalty in the 60th minute to equalise, gave a great pass for a second goal by Folashade Ijamilusi, and then delivered a perfect free-kick that Jennifer Echegini turned into the winning goal in the 88th minute. Nigeria won 3-2.

Even though she didn’t always start games, she always made a big impact when she played. Her strength, energy, and ability to score made her one of Nigeria’s best players in the tournament. Thanks to her great performances, she was also chosen to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Jennifer Echegini

Jennifer Echegini played a key role in helping Nigeria win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Born in the Netherlands to Nigerian parents, she plays as a midfielder and currently stars for top French club Paris SaintGermain.

Before turning professional, Echegini played college football in the United States, where she shone brightly. In 2023, she led Florida State University to win the NCAA championship and was named the best college player in the country, winning the Hermann Trophy.

After that, she joined Juventus in Italy and later moved to PSG in France. Echegini scored her first goal for Nigeria in April 2023 in a friendly against New Zealand. She also played at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and was later included in the squad for the 2024 Olympics. At the 2024 WAFCON, Echegini made a big impact.

In the final against hosts Morocco, she scored the winning goal, a calm finish from a clever free-kick by Okoronkwo. That goal helped Nigeria win the match 3-2 and secure their 10th WAFCON title, extending their record as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Nicole Payne

Nicole Payne, the younger sister of Toni Payne, is a fast-rising full-back with technical flair and stamina. Nicole is a defender who plays in the American league.

She is quick, smart, and not afraid to go forward and join the attack when needed. Her style of play is modern—she can defend well and also help create chances from the back. Many fans and coaches see her as one of the rising stars in Nigerian women’s football.

Nicole has already worn the green and white jersey of Nigeria in the past. She made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2021 and played in a few friendly matches. Her early performances were promising, and it looked like she would become a regular part of the team.

However, she was not included in the final squad for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. This came as a surprise to some fans, especially because Nicole had shown potential and already had experience with the team.

Despite missing out on WAFCON 2024, Nicole Payne is still very young and has a bright future ahead of her. She continues to play well at club level in the United States and is improving her game with every season.

Her age is on her side, and her strong performances in training and matches may soon earn her another chance with the national team. One exciting thing about Nicole is her connection on the pitch with her sister Toni Payne. When the two play together, they show great understanding and teamwork.