Foreign-based Stars Look Down On Home-based Players –Mfon Udoh

Mfon Udoh, the former highest goalscorer in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), has recently highlighted the issue of bias towards home-based players in the national team by their foreign-based counterparts.

Despite the abundance of talented footballers abroad, some players from the domestic league occasionally receive a national team call-up. However, they usually end up as peripheral figures and struggle to fit in with the rest of the squad.

According to Udoh, who has earned three caps for Nigeria, the national team camp is not always as welcoming and friendly as it seems. In an interview with the Abu Azeez podcast, he disclosed that home-based players are often isolated in the camp and looked down upon by their foreign-based counterparts.

Udoh explained that foreign players tend to see local players as inferior due to their lower salaries and lack of consistent call-ups to the national team. As a result, some of them tend to distance themselves from their home-based colleagues, making the camp atmosphere less friendly.