Foreign Airlines Shun Codeshare Deal With Nigerian Carriers

African airlines are reaping the benefits of collaboration as they tend to leverage the wings of other carriers to extend their operations. A recent codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and Virgin Atlantic is opening a vista of opportunities to both airlines just as Nigerian carriers are stuck in one place as they are yet to strike a codeshare deal with any of the big carriers from Europe, the United States and the Middle East. Africa’s most profitable and successful airline, Ethiopian Airlines, is a Star Alliance member, having joined in December 2011.

Egypt Air is also a member of the Star Alliance network and these airlines enjoy strong partnerships with each other. Investigation shows that none of the 12 operating domestic airlines in Nigeria has codeshare arrangements with foreign airlines. Foreign airlines’ have stringent terms and conditions for code sharing which most domestic airlines do not abide to. The first condition domestic airlines must fulfil before they can attract partnerships with foreign airlines is when they belong to global alliances such as the OneWorld, SkyTeam and Star alliance, but none of Nigeria’s airlines are in these alliances.

Star Alliance, Oneworld, and Skyteam now comprise more than 80 member airlines, which represent more than 50 per cent of global capacity and generate more than $380 billion in revenue annually. Passengers and airlines across the world have built a level of confidence in airlines belonging to these alliances. Just last week, British carrier, Virgin Atlantic, inked a codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways aimed at expanding their reach in the domestic, African and international markets. The agreement would make it easier for Virgin Atlantic to place its code on Kenya Airways’ London flights, providing passengers with seamless access to Kenya Airways extensive network of destinations in Africa and beyond, the two airlines said.

A codeshare is a business deal between two or more airlines, which allows them to sell seats on each other’s flights and expand their network. Each airline publishes and markets a flight under its designator and number as part of its schedule. “Through the synergy of our respective strengths and networks, our goal is to enhance the travel experience for our esteemed customers, providing them with expanded choices, enhanced convenience, and seamless connectivity to vital destinations worldwide,” said KQ’s chief commercial and customer officer Julius Thairu in a statement on Thursday. Kenya Airways has been seeking new partnerships and expanding its wings across its network during post-COVID-19 outbreak. This will see it rake in more revenues as demand for air travel continues to pick up after a tough season during the COVID-19 outbreak that saw some airlines completely shut down.