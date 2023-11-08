Foreign Airlines Bemoan Trapped $700m In Nigeria Banks

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive for airlines to meet their banks to clear the foreign exchange (FX) forwards backlog, the foreign airlines have said that about 90 per cent of their $783m remains trapped in Nigeria.

The foreign airline made this disclosure during a stakeholders’ forum convened by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Lagos recently.

According to the airline, despite recent efforts to alleviate the situation, a significant portion of those funds remained inaccessible to them.

Although international banks had received some funding from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Chima Kingsley, Chairman of International Airline Operators, stressed that this amounted to less than 10% of the monies that were stuck.

“The majority of the blocked funds are held by commercial banks in Nigeria.” He said, “The majority of the money has not been paid.”

Airlines have been instructed to meet with their banks in order to resolve the backlog of foreign exchange (FX) forwards.

The order issued by the apex bank was validated yesterday by a senior Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official.

The spokesperson stated that the CBN will clear the remaining backlog of Forex forwards this week and that last week was the last day for 14 banks to have their FX forwards contracts resolved, including Citi Bank, Keystone, and Stanbic IBTC.

The representative from the CBN stated that the apex bank will only transact through their banks and will not deal directly with airlines or other firms.