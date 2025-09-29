New Telegraph

September 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Foreign Affairs Mourns…

Foreign Affairs Mourns Demise Of Ambassador Ogidan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, announced the death of Ambassador Stephen Ojo Ogidan, who died on September 27.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said Ogudan died in Abuja after a brief illness, describing the development as unfortunate and painful. Until his passing, he was the Director in-charge of the West African Affairs Division (WAAD) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Ebienfa, the deceased was a distinguished and consummate officer, who dedicated over three decades of his life to exemplary service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ebienfa said: “He joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in January 2007 following the merging of the defunct Ministry of Cooperation and Integration in Africa with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he was renowned for his deep intellect, strategic acumen, and an unwavering commitment to the promotion of Nigeria’s national interests and the advancement of regional integration.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ahmed: Only 40% Nigerian Insurers Underwrite Aviation
Read Next

Afriland: NIA Promises Prompt Claims Payment To Fire Victims