Foreign Affairs Minister Receives Blinken In Presidential Villa

The Foreign Affairs Minister has received the United States of America (US)’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

Blinken is to have bilateral talks with the Nigerian delegation headed by the President, Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria is the third country he is visiting on his Africa tour aimed at building better bilateral relations and partnership with the African Continent.

On arrival in Abuja, he was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume and Tuggar.

Blinken starts his fourth African trip this week, visiting Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola.

Key priorities of the visit include bolstering security partnerships and enhancing health and economic development in the region.