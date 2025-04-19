Share

Ford Motor Company has announced a suspension of shipments for several of its high-profile vehicle models to China, citing mounting challenges from the ongoing United States-China trade dispute and the steep retaliatory tariffs imposed on American-made automobiles.

The company confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday, acknowledging that the current trade environment had significantly disrupted its export strategy.

“We have adjusted exports from the U.S. to China in light of the current tariffs,” Ford said.

The move will temporarily halt shipments of some of the company’s most popular models, including the F-150 Raptor pickup, the iconic Mustang sports car, the Michigan-assembled Bronco SUV, and the Kentucky-built Lincoln Navigator.

Despite the export suspension, Ford confirmed that shipments of U.S.-manufactured engines and transmissions to China will continue for now.

The company’s Lincoln Nautilus model, which is produced domestically within China, will also remain unaffected, although it still faces the financial headwinds of elevated tariffs.

Industry analysts note that U.S.-manufactured vehicles bound for China are now facing tariff rates as high as 150%, compounding costs and placing American automakers at a significant competitive disadvantage in the world’s largest auto market.

The tariff-driven disruptions have rippled through the global automotive supply chain. A recent report from the Centre for Automotive Research projected that the 25% tariff on U.S. automotive imports could increase costs for carmakers by as much as $108 billion by the end of 2025.

An internal Ford memo also revealed that the company is actively considering price adjustments for new vehicles sold in the U.S. market, should the trade standoff persist.

While Ford’s strong domestic manufacturing footprint — with nearly 80% of its U.S.-sold vehicles produced locally — offers some insulation from the immediate impact, the automaker acknowledged that sustained tariff pressures could ultimately erode profitability.

The suspension underscores the wider strain on global automakers navigating shifting trade policies, as U.S.-China economic tensions continue to reshape the international business landscape.

