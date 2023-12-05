Ford Partner Xcel Energy To Install 30,000 EV Charging Ports

Ford’s commercial unit has announced a collaboration with utility firm, Xcel Energy to install 30,000 electric vehicle charging ports across the United States by 2030, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies, which did not reveal any financial details on the partnership, said they would work together within Xcel’s broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program.

Under the program, Xcel will install charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enrol in an approved EVSI program in the customer’s service location, with most upfront costs offset by the utility firm.

The program will also look to expand in future states over the next six years within Xcel’s service territories, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.