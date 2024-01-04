Ford Makes Highest US Car Sales Since 2020

Ford Motor on Thursday posted a 7.1% rise in 2023 United States (US) sales, propelled by demand for its crossover SUVs and pickup Trucks to ease supply chain constraints.

The automaker made annual sales of 1.99 million units, compared with 1.86 million units a year earlier.

Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales last year finished at around 15.5 million units, of which electrified vehicles including hybrids made up nearly 17%, according to data from Wards Intelligence.

General Motors on Wednesday reported higher U.S. sales and was able to retain its lead over Toyota and other automakers.