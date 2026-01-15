Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called on the Ndigbo to move beyond the Nigerian Civil War and redirect their energy towards national participation and development, saying the war ended 56 years ago.

Governor Soludo made this appeal during the wreath-laying and parade ceremony marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Ekwueme Square, Awka, on Thursday, January 15.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said there was no justification for continued violence and bloodshed in the name of agitation, noting that the civil war officially ended on January 15, 1970.

This is as he called on the armed groups and bandits operating in various parts of the country to lay down their arms and contribute positively to national development.

“The people of the South-East must redirect their energy towards active participation in national affairs and the collective development of Nigeria.

“We cannot continue to fight a civil war that ended 56 years ago by hiding in the bushes and killing ourselves. January 15 marked the official end of the civil war, and that chapter of our history must remain closed.

“Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed to honour Nigerian heroes who lost their lives during the Civil War and in subsequent efforts to preserve the unity of the country.

“The day serves as a reminder of the enormous sacrifices made to keep Nigeria united and the need to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.

“This is a moment to remind the people of the region that the civil war has ended and that we must take our rightful place and show interest in the affairs of this country.

“Many people in Anambra State and the South-East have lost confidence and interest in national participation. I urge them not to lose hope in Nigeria.

“The youths in the region must consider careers in the military, police, and other security agencies; they must see themselves as co-owners of the country.

“If you do not join the police or the army in the next 15 years, you will be complaining about the absence of senior military officers from your region. I urge you to express interest in serving Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, Soludo also appealed to armed groups and youths claiming to be fighting for Biafra to abandon violence and embrace reintegration as he commended security agencies in Anambra State for improving security, noting that the state recorded peaceful Christmas celebrations.

“We are here to remember and to say ‘never again’. Their supreme sacrifice shall not be in vain. We also remember the men and women who are still in active service—those who stay awake to protect us while we sleep peacefully in our homes.

“I specifically commended security agencies in Anambra State for their efforts in improving security, which led to a peaceful atmosphere and massive public turnout during the recent Christmas celebrations.

“I want to thank all the security agencies in the state, the Navy, Army, Police, Immigration, Civil Defence, and others who have sacrificed to maintain peace. Today, we celebrate your commitment to protecting Anambra State.”

Soludo disclosed that the state had reclaimed eight Local Government Areas previously affected by criminal activities, adding that improved collaboration among security agencies was yielding results.

“This year, Anambra celebrated Christmas like never before. I also commend President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in tackling insecurity across the country.

“Insecurity had festered in Nigeria for nearly two decades, but we are confident that sustained collaboration among the armed forces would lead to victory.

“With the renewed cooperation among the armed forces, Nigerians are confident that we will overcome insecurity and build a safer nation,” the governor added.