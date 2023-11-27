Forces Remembrance 2024: Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment To Welfare Of Ex-Servicemen

…donates N50 million for the welfare of veterans and dependents of fallen heroes

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of retired soldiers in the state.

The governor made the commitment known when he played host to members of the group under the auspices of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The veterans visited to officially inform him of the upcoming 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and to launch and decorate him with the official emblem.

While appreciating the veterans for their immeasurable services to the nation, governor Sanwo-olu assured that the government will continue to help members in all ways possible to make life meaningful and bearable for them, ‘having served the country very well.” The governor then announced support of N50 million to the association of retired military men.

Speaking earlier, the arrowhead of the legionnaires in Lagos state, DCG Hakeem Olawale Wolimoh, on behalf of the veterans appreciated the state government for its support over the years, just as he noted that Lagos state remains the greatest benefactor of the legions, both in cash, kind and engagement of its members.

DCG Olawale, however, noted that the group needs more support given its enacted responsibilities, to be able to function effectively in fostering comradeship among ex-servicemen and also to be able to take proper care of dependents of fallen heroes like widows and orphans among them,

The legions also called on the governor to help prevail on Local Government and Council Development Areas in the state to emulate the kind gesture of Mr. Governor and the State Executive Council and that of the supportive LGs/LCDAs and offer reasonable support to the Nigerian Legion Area Councils across the state as well.’

They also appealed to the governor for the restoration of annual the Hajj and Jerusalem pilgrimage slots hitherto enjoyed as a privilege in the past by Legionnaires.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode said Monday’s event was the kickstart of the annual celebration of all manner of sacrifices made by military men in the preservation and sustenance of the unity of the country.

The Nigerian Legion was established under the Nigerian Legion Act to cater to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.