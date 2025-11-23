Forced Evictions, Demolitions: ‘Bearing Burdens Of Govt’s Inefficiency In Major Cities’

Over the years, especially in the last two years, Nigeria has witnessed a gale of forced evictions and demolitions in its major cities. With the courts awarding hundreds of millions and billions of Naira to the victims in damages, questions are raised about the legality of such actions. This is particularly with tales of disregard of court orders. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Shattered! Scattered! Depressed! These words describe the mood of Mrs Jumoke Adebayo, when Sunday Telegraph visited the site of demolished buildings in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

As the scorching sun unleashed its fury on a Friday afternoon, Adebayo was seen arranging planks she scavenged from the spot where her building was demolished.

Just beside the planks were plates, bags and some pieces of damaged furniture. Once a landlady, she now seeks funds to rent an apartment as she temporarily lives beside the rubble of her leveled building with no roof over her head. Sitting on her badly damaged chair to grant an interview, she recalled what she called a horrific ordeal.

“That building they demolished was here for over 30 years”, she said as tears gathered in her eyes. “The boys in the neighbourhood came to call me to see the bulldozers. The bulldozers were bringing down buildings . We told them that we had gone to court, that there is a court order restraining them.

They asked us if we wanted to fight the government. They said the government sent them. We told them the land was here right from the days of our fathers. I begged them to allow me to pack my things. I went in to bring out my cooler but when I tried to enter again, I was refused entry.

They started chasing all of us. They beat people, fired teargas and bulldozed everything!” She added that reminding the security agents that there was a court injunction restraining them only resulted in casualties. “Initially, when the buildings were bulldozed, we were told it would not get to this place.

We had gone to court and we told them we got an injunction to stop them. All our pleas fell on deaf ears. Some people fainted, some died! We have been sleeping on the rubble of our demolished building since then. We have no place to go. We went to meet our lawyers and we were told to bring our documents.

But most of them have been lost to demolition.” Speaking on the claim that some victims got compensated, she said: “Some people said they got N2 million. Some said they got N1 million.

Then, I said our land is a full plot. What’s N2 million or N1 million compared to the value of the demolished property? They came here at night. All my belongings were destroyed. They came around 12:00 am on a Saturday, and till 7:00 am, they were still destroying buildings.

They said they would fence this place round, telling us they wanted their land back. The taskforce said the government wanted their land back. I still sleep here but my children promised to find me an apartment.”

‘Babies suffocated, died after teargas was fired’ Another victim of the Oworonshoki demolition, Fatai Jamiu, said his father built the house that was demolished over 50 years ago. He lamented that he could hardly breathe at some point when security forces fired teargas into his house, but babies were not lucky.

“They have demolished our houses. All our properties were demolished along with it. The whole thing started in March this year. Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) came to mark our houses. They said our houses were not well built.

They said we needed to request the building plan from the government. We went to the LASBCA office and asked them what they were doing or up to. We were told to make our structures conform with what the government wants…houses that were built 40,50,60 years ago. I’m 47 now. My father bought this place long before I was born.

The house was built before I was born. And we met some people here that were already living here. You needed to see how the policeman fired teargas into our apartments. As an adult, I could hardly breathe. So, you can imagine what would happen to babies. We couldn’t even see anything.

Babies died here!” Sharing his experience at the office of the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, Jamiu alleged that an official of LASBCA confessed to Oki that the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, Oloworo of Oworo, Babatunde Saliu, ordered LASBCA officials to mark buildings for demolition in the area.

“We went to Oki, the head of LASBCA. He said he was not aware that buildings were marked. He asked the name of the official that marked the building. The name of the official on the paper was Seye. Oki immediately called Seye on his phone, put on the speaker so we could hear their conversation.

He asked what was happening. Seye said he would come and see him. Oki threatened him, asking if he wanted to lose his position. Seye quickly apologised. There and then, he revealed that it was the Oloworo of Oworo that ordered them.” He said: ‘Oga, it was the Oba that asked us to mark the buildings.’ Oki asked if we heard him.

He told us to go and meet our Oba.” According to Jamiu, LASBCA wanted the victims to do in two months what would take one year to achieve to provide an excuse to justify the demolition of the structures. “We left and went to the king. He denied involvement, telling us to go back to the government.

The following month, another paper came. We went back to the LASBCA office. They said we should rearrange our houses, come for building plan, then survey. And all these are not what you do within two months. The process would not take nothing less than a year. Suddenly, we saw another paper warning us to comply.

It was not even up to a month. They brought another paper and sealed our houses. When we went to their office, they told us they were expecting us but we didn’t show up. We told them they wanted us to do what would take a year in two months. Before we knew what was happening , they came to demolish our houses.”

They’ve no regard for the house of God

A member of Oworo Express Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, who failed to identify himself, narrated how he was slapped by a policeman for not leaving the church early. “I was at the choir stand. We were preparing for our harvest.

Suddenly, they just came one evening. Teargas filled the church. I was slapped because they felt I was wasting their time. They have no respect for the house of God.”

Benue: 40 buildings demolished, 800 marked

Only last year, shortly after Benue demolished 40 houses for allegedly defacing the state capital, Makurdi, the Benue State Urban Development Board, BSUDB, announced the plan to demolish over 800 houses and shanties built on waterways and drainages in the state capital.

According to the General Manager of the Board, Mr. Mede Ternongo, the move was part of efforts by the present administration to check flooding and also restore the masterplan of the state capital.

He said: “We have about 800 houses built on waterways that have been earmarked for demolition.”

Lagos, Abuja: Victims of illegal demolition awarded N3.5bn, N200m by courts

Last year, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama ordered the FCT Administration to pay ₦200 million in damages to residents of Kpaduma community, whose houses were demolished by government officials. According to Hon.

Justice Mu’azu Halilu, FCTA’s actions violated the fundamental rights of the residents, issuing a permanent injunction, restraining the FCTA from any future invasion of Kpaduma for demolition purposes unless strictly authorised by a court order or existing law.

The demolition of property in Abuja has in recent times stirred concerns. Earlier, the FCT Administration had confirmed that over 20,432 structures were pulled down in 2024.

In August, Justice F.N. Ogazi of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, restrained the Lagos State Government, its agencies, and the Nigeria Police Force from carrying out any further unlawful demolitions or evictions in the Makoko, Oko-Agbon, Sogunro, and Iwaya waterfront communities of the state.

The court awarded ₦3.5 billion in damages against the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force for previous demolitions, ongoing threats, and the unlawful killing of a community leader.

Demolition palaver

Before the recent demolition in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos, reports from other parts of the state and beyond had detailed the frustrations of victims. From Anambra to Enugu, Kogi to Kano, stories of how home owners turn homeless and how business owners are suddenly flung into the abyss of penury are abound. This is even as victims are hit by sudden illnesses and deaths.

However, with the pain of demolitions, a number of experts interviewed by this newspaper questioned why the government would allow the illegal structures to stand in the first place, even as they task members of the public on proper investigation before a property purchase.

Govs, ministers must rely on valid court order before demolition – Falana

In a recent interview on Arise News, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN),condemned the recent wave of demolitions in Lagos and Abuja, stating that they amount to a gross violation of the rule of law and an affront to the judiciary.

According to the senior lawyer, no governor or minister has the power to demolish a house in Nigeria without a valid court order. “Under our constitutional arrangement, you must go to court to prove that a building violates the law before demolition can be authorised,” he stated.

Falana mentioned that in Abuja, a regional and urban tribunal should determine when a building should go down, stating that the powers of that tribunal cannot be usurped. “It is illegal on the part of the minister to continue demolitions in defiance of the law,” he added.

He described as lawlessness and impunity the demolition of houses in Oworonshoki despite a Lagos High Court order restraining authorities. “Certified copies of the court order were served on government agencies. Yet, by Saturday night, those houses were invaded,” he said.

Extortion of victims by authorities?

In an earlier report by Sunday Telegraph, victims of Alaba market demolition alleged that agents of the Lagos State government squeezed out money from traders by capitalising on their situation. Sharing his experience with Sunday Telegraph, a trader, Peter Nwosu, who lamented how his entire goods perished under the rubble of the structure hosting his shop, told how the payment N70,000 for allocation document to the Lagos State government by about a hundred traders gave him false hope that danger had been averted.

According to him, the market leadership met with the relevant authorities at the Alausa Secretariat of the state and they were told that the plaza in question did not have ‘ allocation documents’, noting that they were given state government accounts to pay to in order to get the necessary documents.

He further stated that officials of the state government came on a Friday after they had paid into the said accounts on Thursday(exactly a day before the said Friday) to tell them to leave the market. In an attempt to convince Sunday Telegraph about the authenticity of his claim, Nwosu showed the receipts of the said contributions by traders. The receipts showed that N4,401,439 was paid into the Lagos State Consolidated Revenue Account through the Lagos State Planning Permit Authority, while N1,561,503 was paid through the Lagos State Building Control Agency on the same day, Thursday, June 15. “When our leaders went to Alausa, they said our building did not have government allocation documents. They said the penalty for that was N18 million ,but we could just pay for the documents first to secure our building.

We paid on Thursday,and to our surprise, they came on Friday to ask us to leave. Before we knew what was happening, they started demolition on Sunday. ” Also, a top official with the Lagos State Planning Permit Authority, who spoke on condition of anonymity, wondered why a structure would be erected without a planning permit in the first place. She added that paying a day to a final notice was issued showed they had not done the right thing from the outset.

“We are not the agency in charge of demolition. You should ask, why did they come to pay a day to the day they were asked to quit? If you pay, we are supposed to look at the architectural drawing. “They gave them a notice and they rushed to pay. Payment does not automatically guarantee approval. How did the structure get there without a planning permit? They are not supposed to have the structure there in the first place.”

When asked why her colleagues reportedly asked traders to pay into the Consolidated Revenue Account three days to the demolition of their properties despite knowing all the points she laid bare, she added: “Let them reveal the names of the people that asked them to pay. I don’t know about that.”

Enough blame to go round

For the former Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planning, Lagos State chapter, Ayo Adejumo, there is enough blame to go round. “The government, the public and the professionals share in it. One can blame the government because, where were the town planners, where was the government when all these buildings and structures were being constructed? Where was the government? The government employs town planners, they have agencies, for example, in Lagos State, there are over five agencies.

The ministry is there. The ministry of the Environment, LASBCA, et al. Where were they when people built under power lines? Where was the government? ” he asked Sunday Telegraph.

Always find out from appropriate offices if a land is buildable – Ex- NITP Chair

Adejumo stated that it was important for members of the public to find out the status of the land they purchase. “What we always clamour for is that members of the public should try and go to town planning offices and the appropriate offices of the government to find out if a land is buildable. Not buildable in terms of construction but buildable in terms of whether it is appropriate to build there.

They should make enquiries from government offices before they buy land and build. A lot of people have bought land that are government acquired land. They didn’t know. It is after they bought the land that they knew they bought government acquired land. “On the part of the professionals – architects, land surveyors, town planners, civil engineers, and all of us in the built environment sector, some of us mislead members of the public because of professional fees.

Sometimes, we mislead members of the public. There was a demolition exercise in Alaba recently. A developer said government officials encouraged him to build. They must have been extorting him. Government officials are corrupt; professionals are corrupt. Everyone is corrupt.”

We only demolish illegal structures without papers – LASBCA

Reacting to the allegation that an Oworonshoki traditional ruler ordered LASBCA officials to mark houses for demolition, Adu Ademuyiwa, said: “Lagos officials are not answerable to traditional rulers. It’s not possible for an Oba to issue directives to our officials.

Do you believe that? A lot has already been said by the Lagos State Government on this Oworonshoki issue. I’m just the PRO of LASBCA.

I don’t want to comment on it again.” Asked why agencies wait till buildings are erected before bringing them down he said.“We only demolish illegal structures without papers. Some of these people do these things at night.”

Meanwhile, when Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was contacted, he neither responded to several phone calls put across to him nor replied to a text sent to him to defend his principal at the time of filing this report.

Demolition can be avoided if authorities are proactive – Awobodu

Commenting, former President, Nigerian Institute of Building, Kunle Awobodu, said Nigerians could be saved the pain of demolition if relevant authorities were alive to their responsibilities. “When a building contravenes physical planning regulation, you wonder why it was not initially obviated.

That is, such a building could have been taken off or prevented from being developed beyond foundation such that it would avert agonies people might likely face. But whatever might have caused someone to contravene becomes a regret at a time you are losing such an investment or building.”

Awobodu called for a humane approach to dealing with cases of distressed buildings.

“For the buildings that have been tested and distressed, the government should provide temporary accommodation for the occupants. You don’t just say a building is distressed and you now drive them out of the building. They must have somewhere to keep their belongings, rest their heads.

Demolition should be avoided instead of allowing it to happen. For a very long time, the owner might not be able to recover financially and so on.” For lawyer and rights activist, Eze Onyekpere, the state becomes an agent of retrogression if it destroys properties without a commensurate plan to build.

“Nigeria is poorer and worse off when properties worth billions of Naira are destroyed by a government that has no plans, capacity or the will to build houses half the worth of the ones it has destroyed. When the state only plans to destroy without a commensurate plan to build, the state cannot claim a plan for development. Rather, it becomes an agent of destruction and backwardness.”