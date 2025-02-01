Force Spokesperson Lauds Egbetokun’s Leadership Style In Police Reforms

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has been commended for his leadership prowess in addressing longstanding challenges in police recruitment and conflict management.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), as the country’s primary internal security agency, has struggled for years with a severe manpower shortage, making it difficult to effectively combat rising criminal activities.

With Nigeria’s population exceeding 200 million, the police-to-citizen ratio remains significantly below the United Nations-recommended standard of one officer per 400 citizens.

On Saturday, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi handed down the commendation explaining that the shortfall has strained the Force’s capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate, necessitating urgent reforms in recruitment and training.

One of the major obstacles to addressing this manpower deficit has been the prolonged dispute between the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force over recruitment authority.

While the PSC is constitutionally empowered to oversee appointments and promotions, the NPF has argued that operational realities demand its direct involvement in the recruitment process.

The PRO further stated that this institutional conflict led to legal battles, culminating in a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the PSC’s authority.

Despite the verdict, tensions persisted, causing delays and inefficiencies in onboarding new recruits.

Amid these challenges, he noted that Egbetokun has demonstrated exceptional leadership by fostering collaboration between the NPF and PSC.

With over three decades of policing experience and expertise in conflict resolution, he has effectively bridged the gap between both institutions.

His partnership with PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (retired), has significantly reduced friction, ensuring that recruitment efforts align with the shared goal of strengthening the police force.

Through open dialogue and cooperation, he has laid a foundation for a more transparent and efficient recruitment process.

While detailing the strides of Egbetokun, Adejobi noted that he has also championed a recruitment system that prioritizes professionalism, merit, and inclusivity.

Recognizing past challenges such as corruption and nepotism, he has worked to introduce fairness and accountability into the process.

Beyond simply increasing the number of officers, his approach emphasizes robust training programs that equip recruits with modern policing techniques, community engagement skills, and conflict resolution strategies.

To further enhance efficiency, he has advocated for the integration of digital technology into the recruitment process, streamlining operations and ensuring seamless coordination.

His leadership has not only improved recruitment but has also positioned the Nigeria Police Force as a more professional and community-oriented institution.

By fostering trust, encouraging collaboration, and implementing key reforms, Egbetokun is shaping a force that is more equipped to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

His proactive engagement in addressing systemic and institutional issues demonstrates that sustainable reform is only possible through dialogue, cooperation, and a shared commitment to excellence.

As Nigeria continues to navigate complex security challenges, Egbetokun’s ability to unite stakeholders and implement forward-thinking policies offers hope for a more effective and responsive police force.

His leadership serves as a model for institutional transformation, reinforcing the importance of teamwork, accountability, and strategic planning in building a secure and law-abiding society.

Through his efforts, the recruitment process is being redefined as a vehicle for national security and institutional excellence, ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains a pillar of stability and public trust.

Adejobi’s commendations come at a time the IGP is facing public backlash for his extended years in service as Omoyele Sowore continues to call for his immediate resignation.

