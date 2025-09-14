Force Commander OPWS Urges Newly Promoted Officers To Embrace Integrity

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Moses Gara, has charged newly promoted officers to lead by example and make integrity their guiding principle as they advance in their military and police careers.

Major General Gara gave the charge in his keynote address as Special Guest of Honour at the decoration ceremony of personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and the Nigeria Police Force, hosted by the Commander, 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 OPWS, Colonel Kolawole Bukoye, at the 401 Special Forces Brigade Joint Officers’ Mess, Joe Akaahan Cantonment, Makurdi.

He congratulated the officers on their elevation, stressing that promotion comes with higher expectations and responsibilities.

He reminded them that the military places a premium on professionalism, career progression, and personal development, noting that dedication to service remains the surest path to success.

The OPWS Commander underscored the importance of continuous self-improvement, prudent financial management, and strong regimentation.

He urged the officers to remain disciplined, uphold the military ethos of loyalty, commitment, and sacrifice, and provide exemplary leadership to their subordinates.

“Your subordinates will look up to you, and your superiors will demand results. You must therefore lead by example and make integrity your watchword,” Gara said.

Emphasizing their critical role as the backbone of the armed forces and security agencies, Gara urged the newly promoted officers to remain steadfast in discharging their duties, as their performance reflects directly on the credibility of their respective services.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer, HQ JTF OPWS, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, beneficiaries of the promotion included nine army officers elevated to the rank of Major, one naval officer promoted to Lieutenant Commander, and one police officer promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Major N. Miri-Dashe expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, and the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of elevation.

He assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them, rededicate themselves to serve with renewed vigor, and commended the Force Commander for his inspiring leadership and mentorship.