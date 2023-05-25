Forbes Names Davido ‘King Of Afrobeats’

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed the reason why he’s called the ‘King Of Afrobeats’.

Speaking in a recent interview with Billboard News, the 30-Year-Old singer said he deserves his recent recognition by Forbes as “King of Afrobeats” because it has always been his dream to see the genre become mainstream in the Western world.

According to him, he was one of the first Afrobeats artists to get signed by a major international record label.

Talking about how he feels being called the “King of Afrobeat” by Forbes, Davido said, “I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture; food, and fashion.

“So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label.”