New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Forbes Names Davido…

Forbes Names Davido ‘King Of Afrobeats’

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed the reason why he’s called the ‘King Of Afrobeats’.

Speaking in a recent interview with Billboard News, the 30-Year-Old singer said he deserves his recent recognition by Forbes as “King of Afrobeats” because it has always been his dream to see the genre become mainstream in the Western world.

According to him, he was one of the first Afrobeats artists to get signed by a major international record label.

Talking about how he feels being called the “King of Afrobeat” by Forbes, Davido said, “I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture; food, and fashion.

“So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Akpabio Most Qualified And Suitable For Senate Presidency – Women Group
Read Next

Hilda Baci Graces UBA Conversation, Meets Tony Elumelu

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023