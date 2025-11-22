Forbes Features Hala’s Contribution To Nigerian Hospitality

The Group General Manager, Con- tinental Hotels (Lagos and Abuja Continental Hotels), Karl Hala, who recently was named as Hotel Manager of the Year 2024/25 by ATQ News/ Travellers Magazine, has continued to gain recognitions and accolades for his transformative work at the Continental Hotels Group and focus on elevating Nigerian hospitality space, with the latest coming from Forbes Magazine, which featured his contribution in its current edition.

The publication, titled, A nation built on an enduring legacy, reads: Developing convention hubs, luxury accommodations, and youth-led talent Nigeria’s hospitality landscape is entering a defining era, with Continental Hotels Group driving a wave of transformation.

At the helm is Karl Hala, Group Managing Director, whose vision combines world-class luxury with strong local roots. Hala manages two flagship properties, the former Intercontinental in Lagos and the Sheraton in Abuja, both now undergoing significant redevelopment. “We are investing in creating African hospitality at its best,” Hala says.

In Lagos, the focus includes expansive wellness areas, upgraded culinary offerings, and premium recreation spaces. Abuja’s transformation features a 2,500-seat convention centre and a sports village equipped with tennis, pickleball, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. Convention tourism is a cornerstone of the group’s strategy.

“Nigeria has a vast demand for meetings and conferences,” Hala says. “Between Abuja and Lagos, we aim to position ourselves as the signature of African hospitality.” He highlights that the modernised facilities are designed to meet international standards, appealing to both corporate and government events.

Youth empowerment sits at the heart of the group’s long term plan The company’s Hospitality Academy, developed in partnership with UNICEF , IOM, the Ministry of Communication, GIZ, TBS MB, ITPN, and multiple embassies, is creating career pathways for young Nigerians. “For sustainability, my answer is youth,” Hala says. “We want to show there is a future in this industry, from entry-level to leadership.”

The academy will provide internationally recognised certifications, opening doors in Nigeria and abroad. Continental Hotels Group also emphasises sustainability and technology. Abuja’s property is moving toward solar energy, while both hotels are integrating advanced digital systems to enhance the guest experience. “We are rethinking ev- erything from energy to mobile touch- points,” Hala says.

Local sourcing remains a priority, with strong support for Nigerian farmers, arti- sans, and manufacturers. “We believe in buying local,” Hala says. “This supports the economy and ensures authenticity in what we offer and in tandem with the Nigeria First Philosophy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Hala’s vision is clear. “Nigeria connects to the

world, and the world connects here,” he says. “Our mission is to make this country the leading hospitality hub in Africa, which Continental Hotels are a proud part of that story.” This remains the cornerstone of our operations and cardinal objectives also .We remain the New Era of Luxury Hospitality in Lagos and Abuja.’’