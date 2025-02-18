Share

The wealth of the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has surged to $23.9 billion, according to Forbes, solidifying his position as the richest person in Africa and the 86th wealthiest in the world.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Dangote was previously ranked 144th in 2024 with a net worth of $13.4 billion.

His current valuation is largely attributed to his 92.3% stake in Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

At 67, Dangote has re-entered the top 100 richest individuals globally, a position he last held in 2018, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

He now ranks significantly ahead of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who sits at 161st with $14.4 billion, and Nigeria’s second-richest person, Mike Adenuga, ranked 481st with $6.8 billion.

Dangote’s refinery, the largest in Africa, disrupted Nigeria’s oil import monopoly. After 11 years and a $23 billion investment, it began operations last year in the Lekki Free Zone.

The facility, spanning 6,200 acres, has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it the world’s seventh-largest refinery.

The adjacent petrochemical complex produces 3 million metric tons of urea annually, making it Africa’s largest fertilizer producer.

The refinery is already impacting global energy markets, with petroleum imports into Nigeria at an eight-year low, affecting European refiners who previously dominated the market.

Nigeria has also become a net exporter of jet fuel, naphtha, and fuel oil, according to S&P Global.

Dangote sees the refinery as part of a broader vision to transform Nigeria into a leading producer of refined petroleum products, enabling competition with European refineries and ensuring local fuel supply.

“I want to provide a blueprint for industrialization across Africa. We have to build our nation by ourselves.

“We have to build our continent by ourselves, not rely on foreign investment,” Dangote told Forbes.

Calling the refinery project the biggest risk of his life, he admitted that failure would have devastated him. “If this didn’t work, I was dead,” he said.

Zainab Usman, Director of the Africa Programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described Dangote as a national hero and true industrialist who transformed Nigeria.

“He is seen in most parts of Nigeria as a hero. He is seen as a real industrialist who builds things,” she said.

Chika Ezeanya, a professor of African studies at Soka University of America, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Dangote understands the needs of African consumers.

“I think he staunchly believes Nigerians need the products he offers. Governments come and go, policies change, but the needs of Nigerian consumers will only grow and expand,” he said.

