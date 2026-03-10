Forbes’ Billionaires List: Dangote Retains Position As Africa’s Wealthiest Man

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has once again retained his position as Africa’s wealthiest man, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion this year, according to the latest Africa Billionaires ranking released by Forbes yesterday.

The report shows that the combined wealth of the continent’s billionaires rose to $126.7 billion, with four of Nigeria’s leading businessmen—Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola— named among the continent’s wealthiest business leaders.

Dangote’s net worth climbed to $28.5 billion after shares of Dangote Cement surged nearly 69 percent since March last year, with the company also reporting a record N1 trillion profit in 2025.

The ranking also showed that Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, recorded the biggest wealth increase on the list, with his net worth rising by 120 percent, or $6.1 billion, to $11.2 billion. The gain moved Rabiu from the sixth spot to third place among Africa’s richest individuals, behind South African luxury goods magnate, Johann Rupert, who maintained his second position with $16.1 billion.

Shares of Rabiu’s BUA Cement rose 135%, outperforming the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s 81% gain. According to the report, the founder of Globacom, Adenuga, was ranked sixth — from fifth spot last year — with a net worth of $6.5 billion, while Otedola, the chairman of First HoldCo, dropped to the 22nd position with $1.3 billion, from 16th spot.