For Those In Power: Your life jacket is under your seat

Her Excellency Iyom Bianca Ojukwu contributed the following opinion which I believe is a must read for everyone in power because sometimes we tend to allow ourselves to be changed by the office we occupy. We easily forget our humble beginnings forgetting that power is transient and that nothing is permanent. The import of Bianca’s message is that as much as possible, we should keep in touch and contact with the friends we had before assuming office.

Yes, we must not be able to assist everyone but we must at least keep our doors open and make out time to extend courtesies. In Bianca Ojukwu’s words the 10th September is the anniversary of an incident which took place in 2006, (which coincidentally was also a Sunday), and which is recorded in my diary as the day Lanli died. It was also the day one of our popular politicians (who I will protect his identity for privacy purposes), learnt a bitter lesson.

The politician was based in Abuja where he had been seriously jostling for a political appointment. He also had a guest house in one of the highbrow areas of the Anambra State capital city where he used to stay whenever he came in from Abuja for the weekend to attend the usual functions like weddings, thanksgivings, funerals, etc. He had this sleek looking and obviously imported, purebred Alsatian that he loved to show off to his friends. The politician’s neighbour and our mutual friend was a certain Mr Ugonabo who was a small-time businessman engaged in buying and selling at Onitsha. Before he bagged his most recent executive appointment this very politician used to be on very friendly terms with Mr Ugonabo his neighbour, visiting him next door from time to time to share some glasses of palm wine, even to play the card game known as ‘WHOT’ in those days which he enjoyed so much, and to engage in the usual banter about happenings in town. Once his latest political appointment was announced and he assumed his duties he gradually started pulling away from Mr Ugonabo.

First, he would come into town with the usual convoy fanfare and would make no attempt to contact Ugonabo. When Mr Ugonabo would walk over to the politician’s compound as he used to do, the security personnel stationed there who came into town with their boss would refuse him entry, telling him to ‘call Oga’ to instruct them to allow him access. To cap it all, he stopped taking Mr Ugonabo’s calls. Mr Ugonabo complained to my husband Ikemba Dim Ojukwu, about this and when he broached the topic with the politician, asking him if there was an issue between them, the politician made some excuse about having a hefty workload and a tight schedule, and that besides, he knows that the man might only be calling to disturb or pester him about giving him ‘contract’, and that he didn’t want to deal with that kind of stress.

Things would, however, take an unusual twist a little over a year later when, on this ill-fated Sunday, after his usual weekend visit, the politician and his motorcade set off on the return journey to Abuja. His compound which was always manned by an able bodied gateman, who doubled as a caretaker, and the fierce looking purebred Alsatian, was also firmly secured by an automated gate. On this particular occasion, once the politician and his motorcade left the premises, the gateman ushered the Alsatian into a room in a bungalow behind the main house which doubled as a kernel and promptly hopped on an ‘Okada’ to go visit some friends in town.

It was the barking noises coming from the politician’s compound later that afternoon that caught Mr Ugonabo’s attention. He looked across from the small balcony of his duplex and he could see smoke rising from the building in the politician’s back yard. He panicked when he shouted the gateman’s name over and over again and no response came. His phone was also switched off. Mr Ugonabo then tried several times to put a call through to the politician who, as usual, snubbed his calls. Since he could not reach the politician, he was left with no other choice but to call the politician’s sister who lives in Lagos and when she answered, he relayed what was happening to her.

The sister called the politician who by then was halfway to Abuja and he took the call. She told him what was going on in his premises and that the caretaker was nowhere to be found. It was at this point that the politician was faced with the prospect of having to return to his vomit by having to call Mr Ugonabo, the same man he had been shunning all the while and who he had even refused to take his earlier calls to alert him of the crisis. It had dawned on him at that moment that Mr Ugonabo, being his neighbour, was closest to the scene. His other options would take too long to get to the house.

According to Mr Ugonabo, the politician called him about a half hour later and after the rushed niceties the politician begged him to use a ladder or find some other way to scale their common wall which was quite tall, so as to be able to enter the compound and see what could be done . He requested him, most importantly, to save his prized Alsatian dog which he had by then been informed was barking inside the back room of the building. The politician also called an official to alert the fire department of the development. Other neighbours and passersby had noisily congregated in front of the imposing automated gate but clearly clueless at what steps to take aside the usual alarmist exclamations. Mr Ugonabo on his own part was torn between what he later recounted to us as his ‘conscience’ and the need to take his revenge after the way the politician whom he had considered (albeit erroneously) to be a friend, had treated him since becoming more ‘important’ and even as he tried to alert him of the fire situation.

Luckily Mr Ugonabo’s ‘conscience’ got the better of him and he managed with the help of a rope and ladder held up by some residents of the neighbourhood, to scale the common wall to get into the politician’s compound. By this time the entire roof of the bungalow was on fire but he was able to trace and unlatch the door of the room where the dog was confined. The dog, Lanli, now whimpering limped out of the room. It had sustained burns coupled with extensive smoke inhalation and died not long afterwards. It took a while for the fire truck to show up but the automated gate posed a major challenge and the gateman who knew its code and how to operate it was still nowhere to be seen. The small gate door which was locked with a padlock was broken but the main gate remained sealed and the fire truck could not come into the compound. Within the hour the entire bungalow was razed by fire. Fortunately the main house was spared. The politician had been making frantic phone calls to Mr Ugonabo throughout this time to ascertain the situation on ground. Yet, this was the same man whose calls he had shunned, for no just cause, for an entire year! He was unhappy when he was told that the bungalow block had burnt down