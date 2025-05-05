For The FG’s ‘Green Money Project’ To Succeed

Share

Viewed against the dark backdrop of increasing mass poverty which the World Bank warned as affecting 56% of Nigeria’s population, or some 129 million citizens as at 2024 the recent launch of the Green Money Project, a presidential initiative, is both timely and commendable.

With the key objectives to empower youths in modern agricultural practices, as a viable, lucrative venture to boost food security, the youths should leverage on it for employment and become agents of agricultural transformation.

But much more still needs to be done with regards to guaranteeing security for the young farmers by protecting them from non-state actors, so that they can have free access to their farmlands, without intimidation or threats to their lives and property. According to the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Agriculture, Abiodun Yinusa, while speaking at its inauguration recently held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), the initiative is strategic.

Specifically, the aim is to harness Nigeria’s agricultural potential by empowering youth and tapping into the country’s rich resources and other untapped opportunities within the sector.

As he explained: “It complements the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and encourages collaboration among key stakeholders to involve youth more actively in agriculture”.

Worthy of note is that he did admit and highlighted the nation’s pressing challenges, including unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, and the longstanding underutilization of the agricultural sector by young Eventually, it will improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers and foster inclusive economic growth. Interestingly, this perspective aligns with the long-held opinion of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Over the years he has been consistently stressing the need for Africa’s youth to be the leaders, to help feed the continent and the world. He believes that investing in them is crucial for the future of Africa. In fact, he noted in January 2020 that: “The size of food and agriculture in Africa will rise to $1 trillion by 2030.

The population of Africa now stands at 1.2 billion.” So, as that population experiences exponential growth, similarly there will be the need to expand food security. Hence, the importance and imperative of the Green Money Project. But hard lessons should be learnt from the failures of past government’s interventions in the agricultural sector.

The GMP should therefore attract, train, and support youth by equipping them with knowledge in modern agricultural practices, mechanisation, climatesmart farming techniques, and digital technologies, as promised

For instance, from the 70s till date we have had various programmes such as the National Accelerated Food Production Programme (NAFPP) launched in 1973, Operation Feed the Nation, in 1976 and Rivers.

Basin Development Authorities in 1977. Others include Green Revolution, aimed at using fertilizers and technology to increase food production, the Directorate for Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFFI) under the Ibrahim Babangida military regime down to the Agricultural Transformation Agenda launched by the then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and the subsequent Anchor Borrowers Programme under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Yet, with all these interventions Nigeria was ranked 110th out of 127 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI), posting a dismal score of 28.8% in 2024. What that has clearly shown is the cumulative failure of the past agricultural programmes in stemming the rising tides of hunger and poverty in the land.

It is therefore, a clarion call on the operators of the Green Money Project to avoid the mistakes of the past interventions. These include politicising them, using them as avenues for corrupt practices, to feather one’s nest in addition to the problems of ineffective monitoring and management.

It should also be implemented across selected universities, youth development centres, and technical colleges nationwide, to contribute to the goal of achieving zero hunger in Nigeria.

As the Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB rightly noted the GMP’s partnership with the university will boost its capacity in food production and the value chain development.

For the GMP to succeed there should be full focus on the cardinal objectives as the Project Coordinator, Mr. Charles Folayan has reiterated.

That is, on data development, capacity building, resource support, mentorship, and market access. Doing so will definitely improve on youth employment, crime reduction, and sustain a high level of food security which we all rightly deserve.

Now is therefore, the best of times, for the present generation of Nigerian youth to break the long jinx of poverty and hunger in a country of 923,768 square kilometres of land that is abundantly blessed with vast arable land, rivers Niger and Benue, a lot of tributaries along with rich, coastal states.

If agriculture was able to contribute over 70 % of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) back in the 60s and Nigeria exported cocoa, cotton, groundnut and made income from hides and skin it can do better now with applied knowledge of modern technology in processing, preservation and marketing.

