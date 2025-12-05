For Raymu, ‘Love Me’ Wasn’t Just A New Single

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and vocal coach, Irorosuayire Ogheneruemu, professionally known as Raymu, stands at the forefront of a new wave of African artists—authentic, versatile, and committed to using music as a force for inspiration, healing, and transformation.

With a rich tone, expansive vocal range, and commanding stage presence, Raymu, whose music blends soul, Afro-pop, and contemporary influences into a sound that is deeply emotive and powerfully resonant, delivers performances that captivate audiences and stir hearts.

His teeming fans and music aficionados can recall with nostalgia his breathtaking and awe-inspiring performance of Alicia Keys’ hit song, “Fallin'”, in the Nigerian Idol Season 10, and his emergence as 1st runner-up. Raymu has, since then, performed on some of the continent’s most prominent stages, including “Warri Again?” (Lagos Edition), the African Creators Summit, and a variety of notable events across Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

He began his musical journey under the name Amb Lawrence, releasing several singles that garnered local attention. However, in pursuit of a more authentic artistic identity, he re-branded as Raymu—ushering in a new era with the release of his heartfelt single ‘Love Me’, which arrived as both invitation and declaration.

The single, ‘Love Me’, showcases that rich, unmistakable tone that seems to emanate from somewhere deeper, and lyrics that capture the universal ache of wanting to be seen completely and loved.

‘Love Me’ wasn’t just a new single; it was a reset button, the sound of an artist finally introducing himself properly after years of polite preliminaries. Since that rebrand, his trajectory has traced an upward arc across some of the continent’s most prestigious stages.

He has performed at festivals where tens of thousands gather to savour and relish his brand of music, delivered with ease and finesse, something much like a conversation. His stage presence is commanding but never domineering.

Audiences don’t just watch him perform; they participate in it. Raymu describes himself as “a smooth R&B guy”, but the kind of artiste that he envisions himself to be isn’t just an artiste that has numbers and fans. “I also want to be a part of people’s lives. I want the kind of music that you can listen to