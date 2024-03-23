For Nigeria To Progress, FG Must Implement 2014 Confab Resolutions –Falae, Adebanjo, Adams, Other

While Nigeria is searching for a lasting solution to her socio-political and economic challenges, some of the South West participants at the 2014 National Constitutional Conference have advised President Bola Tinubu to revisit the report of the conference and implement it for the good of the nation.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in 1999, Oba Oluyemi Falae, blamed the refusal of present and past governments to implement the reports of the 2014 Confab on fears of losing political privileges and advantage.

This is coming just as the former Minister of Finance insisted that the only way the country could progress from its current stage of underdevelopment was through the implementation of the Confab reports which he stated were arrived at through consensus of all stakeholders that attended the five month talk shop.

Oba Falae stated these during a telephone chat with one of our correspondents yesterday saying that the outcome of the confab was a culmination of a series of give and take and painstaking efforts of stakeholders that took part in the conference organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “I have been speaking about it, I have said several times that whether Nigeria likes it or not, the implementation of those reports remains the future of Nigeria. This is because the resolutions that we passed were done by consensus.

“There was no division. I have no doubt in my mind that we have never had better consensus on the numerous thorny issues affecting the country, the way we did”, he said. On why successive governments have been unable to implement the reports, Oba Falae said the simple reason is that people are comfortable where they are.

“Most people are conservative to the extent that in the present arrangement, they know where they stand, whereas, when there is massive change, they will not be too sure where they will be in the new equation. “At the political level, our brothers in the North believe that restructuring will affect revenue sharing and that they will not have the same quantum of resources that they have”, the monarch said.

On their parts, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and a leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo have advised that the nation should adopt the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference if the nation wants progress. Adams and Adebanjo, who were both participants at the conference organised by former president Goodluck Jonathan, stated the reports of the conference has solutions to the numerous issues confronting the country.

They stated that its adoption and implementation is the only way the administration of President Bola Tinubu can restore the lost glory of the nation. Recalling that the conference, which was attended by 496 delegates from across the country, contains over 640 recommendations, Iba Gani Adams said that President Tinubu would have solved 80 percent of the challenges of the country if he adopts the reports and calls for their implementation.

“Assuming former President Muhammadu Buhari agreed to implement the reports of the constitutional conference, when he got to power in 2015, he would have solved at least 70% of the challenges of the country. “The adoption would have made Nigeria to be one of the best countries in the world.

The recommendations cover electoral reform, adoption of French system of federalism, state police, creation of two additional states in each geo-political zone and the reports touched every facet of our lives. “If President Bola Tinubu wants to move the nation forward, he should look at the reports and everything would change and it would solve 80% of our challenges,” he said.

The Yoruba Generalissimo stressed that when state police is approved, it could be embraced by the states that can afford it, while others would follow suit later. He then urged President Tinubu to sign state police into law once it is passed by the National Assembly, saying that things must not continue the way they are in the country at the moment.

On his part, Chief Adebanjo stated that the Nigerian government is unwilling to adopt the reports of the 2014 Constitutional Conference because, according to him, the current constitution is dictatorial in nature. “We should change our current constitution because it is the only dictatorial constitution in the whole world. We may never know progress until we change the present constitution of the country.

“The earlier we do this the better for the country or we should just forget about Nigeria. Restructuring, state police, and devolution of power are the main ingredients of federalism. What we practice in Nigeria is the unitary system of government,” he said. Adebanjo added that there is nothing like “true federalism,” saying that federalism stands on its own, but that Nigerians talk about “true federalism” because of corruption.

He advised that states should be given autonomy for peace to reign, while stressing that the earlier the reports of the 2014 Constitutional Conference are adopted by the government the better for the nation Also adding his voice, a former NUJ National President, Comrade Lanre Ogundipe, said the main reason the successive governments have been running away from implementing the 2014 Confab Report is that the people demanded that the entire 1999 Constitution be totally rejected.

“Our stand was not for it to be reviewed. An individual wrote that Constitution and he was part of the Confab with us. Unless the Constitution is changed, Nigerians cannot enjoy it. All other Constitutions being circulated are all fraud.

“The 1966 Constitution was only suspended by Aguiyi Ironsi. If that is accepted by the National Assembly and implemented, it could be okay to replace the one we are currently using. I am insisting that it was a new Constitution that we fashioned out and submitted to the Federal Government, and not a revised one.

“We have been telling President Bola Tinubu to implement the report, but we don’t know why he is afraid. If the last government had danced to the tune of the conclusion of that Constitution we submitted, every Nigerian would have been worshipping President Goodluck Jonathan till today. If President Tinubu will engrave his name in gold, he should approve and implement that 2014 new Constitution”, Ogundipe submitted.