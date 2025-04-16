For Me, Music Should Do More Than Entertain –Soetan

Share

Olusola Soetan is an awardwinning singer, producer, and creative visionary who has spent the last decade shaping more than songs—he’s been shaping lives too.

For him, music has never been just about the melody. It’s about meaning, about healing. And above all, it’s about helping others believe in the power of their own stories.

Soetan is that rare kind of artist: one who leads with heart, and who never forgets the beauty in being human. From humble beginnings to global stages, Soetan’s journey is a testament to what’s possible when talent meets tenacity, and when vision is driven by compassion.

Like many creatives, he battled moments of uncertainty and seasons of invisibility. But what sets him apart is his relentless pursuit of purpose.

That pursuit saw him rise from local performances in Nigeria to winning the MTN Football Fans Chant Competition, bagging a remarkable ₦5,000,000 prize, and later clinching the Ilera Eko Songwriting Award, with another ₦1,000,000 win.

“I’ve always believed music should do more than entertain—it should empower,” he says. And empower it has. Soetan represents the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) as an ambassador, using his platform to advocate wellness and social impact.

Not content with only local reach, he has expanded his training at Point Blank Music School in the United Kingdom, refining his production and songwriting skills, and has himself directing and performing music across the UK, South Africa, and Nigeria.

More Than Music: A Movement

Soetan’s current work blends artistry with advocacy. Through platforms like Dreamsbridge—a mentorship and training hub for singers and creatives—and Singers Funfest, a community-powered musical event, he’s creating systems that nurture talent, not just spotlight it.

His latest release, ‘You’re So Beautiful’, is more than a single—it’s a song and movement celebrating the beauty in every story and every dream. “It’s about people seeing themselves again.

Seeing their scars, their journeys, their uniqueness—and knowing it’s all beautiful,” he says. The song, a soulful tribute to the beauty in humanity, has sparked what he calls a global celebration of dreams.

Through upcoming school tours, media campaigns, and digital activations, Soetan aims to remind people—especially young ones—that their story matters, their voice counts, and their dream is valid.

Celebrating the individual

What makes Soetan stand out is his consistent desire to lift others. He sees people; he listens; and then he creates— music, opportunities, and platforms. For him, “every dream is beautiful. And I want to spend my life helping people sing their own.”

Soetan has directed and performed music across Nigeria, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Canada. He is also a music producer for artists across Canada, UK, USA, and Nigeria.

