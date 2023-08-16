For me, art is life, art is everything –Michael

Foluke Michael is a multiple award winner in various fields of life. An author, advocate for Arts for Social Good, and IBM Enterprise design thinker, she facilitates education, creativity, community development and entrepreneurship projects with children, youth and women as beneficiaries. Although, she is a trained engineer and is also graduated with MSc in Project Management at the University of Salford Manchester, United Kingdom, her passion for the art palpable. For her, art is life. So, how did she become so passionate about arts? You ask. “I started my career as a civil engineer. And I remember I had difficulty in technical drawing and design back in school, but I was inspired by my younger brother, Olubunmi Oluwadare, who started drawing at three,” she says. “Each time I had difficulty, I would get a sheet of paper to express my thoughts and courses (soil mechanism, steel design, structural design etc) in the drawing. Everything about life was artistic to me!” She began her engineering career with Trevi Foundation and also worked with Chief Hope Uzodimma’s SMIEC Engineering as Site Supervisor (in Port Harcourt) and Executive Assistant (in Lagos) and others; this is in addition to her part-time contract, building design with Computer-Aided Design (AutoCAD). But despite her busy life, her passion for Youth Development and Art was unbeatable.

“I had the notion that I was born to help people and support art, and over 60% of my earning was channelled to my community development. I finally resigned from work in 2000 to follow my passion. “In 2000, with the support of my late father and brother (Olubunmi), I founded the Women Empowerment Youth Organisation and African Cultural Heritage Project (ACHP) in 2001. Whilst developing community projects, I took up voluntary work at Nike Art Gallery with my dear mother and mentors, Chief (Mrs) Nike, Okundaye. She gave me a good push, and I acquired skills and more knowledge about Art and Culture at the gallery. My love for Art grew, and I was ready to fly with Art!”

African Cultural Heritage Project

She recalled how on December 13, 2001, she received an email inviting African Cultural Heritage Project (ACHP), to participate in the Caterina de’ Medici International Painting Competition and Award in Florence, Italy. Against all odds, she supported and led four young Nigeria artists to participate in the International Painting Competition and Award in Florence, Italy. Over 65 nations participated; two Nigerians won! “As soon as the award was announced, the Director of Caterina de Medici Firenze, Comm Giuliano Sottani, invited me to the stage amidst a loud ovation! So many dignitaries across the world attended the event.

The news made headlines in Italian newspapers. When Prof Wole Soyinka was visiting Florence, he decided to stop by the Caterina De Medici office a few days after the award to meet the outstanding Nigerian doing exploits in Europe. It was a divine coincidence. Unfortunately, I left for Brussels two days after the grand event at the Palazzo Medici. “He then left a short note for me with his email address. For me, it was a blank cheque to a life of exploits. The global icon, Prof. Soyinka, has been my father, mentor, teacher, and boss from 2002 to date. Meeting Prof Wole Soyinka in person in Nigeria was my most significant moment, and I’ll forever cherish it,” she enthused.

International art competition

Also, In 2009, over 100 artists worldwide participated in the Caterina De’ Medici International Art Competition themed “Florence & its Province in the Eyes of the World”. She was privileged again to lead four Nigeria artists to Italy. “Prof. Soyinka led the panel of judges comprising global art critics, curators, collectors and art teachers. “Nigeria artist, Sam Ebohon, emerged as the winner. It was my proudest moment. And just as we were celebrating the win, Prof WS whispered to me that the next edition must be in Lagos, and he asked that I remind him to mention it to the then Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. My brother Olubunmi Oluwadare (Ekiti State) and Martins Aighoria (Edo State) won gold and silver prizes in 2002.” The success stories, she said, inspired her art journey.

“Art is life for me; art is everything,” she emthused, adding that the interpretation of the themes “Florence in the Eyes of the World” (2002) and “Florence & its Province in the Eyes of the World” (2009) inspired the “Art for Social Good” mantra. Michael also recalled how the Nigeria Edition of the Caterina de’ Medici International Painting Award was hosted in Lagos as a component of the Lagos Black Heritage Festival, and sponsored by Globacom Nigeria with the support of the Lagos State Government, set the stage for Vision of the Child (VoTC) project. “The winning artists were awarded cash prizes of €50,000. We were ready to move on with the artists association in Nigeria for the subsequent editions, but something happened, and we made a uturn in 2011.”

What happened?

We experienced a dramatic situation with some art association members, which ignited a change of narrative. So, Prof. Soyinka requested I redesign the project focusing on Nigeria Children. He wanted to see how children relate to their environment, policies that affect them, problems they encounter, etc. The children will then express their views through Literary Arts. He insisted the age group should capture 8 and 12 years. I never believed it could work, but it did.

Vision of the child

The Vision of the Child (VoTC) was born in 2011. The maiden edition was held in 2012 in partnership with the Lagos State government and Diamond Bank. Thousands of children from over 400 hundred schools in Lagos participated between 2012 and 2019. Different themes created by Prof Soyinka were researched, interpreted and developed into poetry, painting, dance and music by the children. In 2012, it was on “The Vision of The Child”; 2013, “A Thousand & One Faces of Corruption”; 2014, “The Rule of Law and Law of Impunity”; 2015, “The road to Sambisa”; 2016, “Sisi-Eko At 50: Ageing Gracefully Or, Na So So Pancake”; 2017, “Enhance The Heritage, Advance The Future”; 2018, Project Creation – Project Management Season”; and 2019 edition was on Project Development.

Art journey with Lagos

The Art Journey with Lagos began in 2002 when I led Nigerian artists to Italy. In 2004, Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved and supported our Art for Democracy and Good Governance. Governor Fashola took over in 2010, followed by Governor Ambode in 2015. By 2018, the project birthed Solution17 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2018 we reworked the 2013 edition of the Vision of the Child with the theme: ‘A Thousand and One Faces of Corruption’ to ‘New Nigeria Flee from Corruption’. And the project that won the United Nations SDG Action Award in 2018. Over 740 organisations and projects were nominated from 125 countries on seven continents; our organisation won under the Innovator Category. I received the award in Bonn, Germany, in 2018. So, that’s the story.

Evolution of the Vision

I would thank Professor Wole Soyinka because he inspired greatness in me. A Nigerian adage says, ‘What the elder can see while sitting; the child cannot see while standing’. Prof. was seeing tomorrow based on his own experience. The story of VoTC will be incomplete without Prof. The Vision of The Child’, has birthed champions and changemakers; a few weeks ago, one of VoTC Alumni, Mmesoma Okonkwo, received British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award after recording the highest score in English as a Second Language in the Cambridge IGCSE examination. Also, in October 2022, Victory Ashaka became the 2022 World Food Forum Poet. He performed excellently before world leaders and global organisations at the headquarters of The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Some VoTC alumni were nominated as Climate Artists. They currently depict solutions to global problems on canvasses to spur action worldwide.

Weeks ago, I attended the Mega Changemakers Conference organised by the Bridagry Chapter of the Lagos Youth Ambassadors with the support of the Lagos State Government. The project is led by Victory Ashaka (who joined VoTC in 2013 at 10). That event was powerfully curated. Victory is our success story! We have touched thousands of lives with limited resources since 2012. With partnerships with the government, private sector, and educational institutions, we can re-imagine the future through art, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship to birth young leaders across all industries. With past and current successes, it’s evident that Art can solve any problem. I have researched the connection between Arts, Science, and Engineering. We’re all artists because every idea begins with drawing an image! I’m proudly an artist.

Continuing, she said that with that background and what she has been able to research over the years, she preaches ‘Art of things’. “Art won us the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Action Award. I won the prestigious University of Salford Alumni Award through the Foundation of Art. Our powerful storytelling in digital art created ‘Corruption Busters’, published by United Nations, UNODC Austria, EL PAÍS, Spain and other local and international media. My works have been recognised globally. And today, we’re using ‘Art for Climate Change’. “Our new project will take off this month, spurring global action from Lagos to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Italy and New York. I am pleased about the renewed energy to repackage, rebrand and move beyond Nigeria because the solution providers to national and global problems are in Nigeria. They only need to be built.”