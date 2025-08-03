For Koffi, It’s About Fashion That Fits

Popular comedian, Koffi Idowu Nuel, professionally known as Koffi, may not fit the extremely stylish personality profile many would prefer but this passionate Nigerian entertainer knows what he likes when it comes to fashion.

The first rule in his fashion book is to be comfortable, simple and good looking. This is why Koffi may not appear to be outrageously flashy with his look but he always gets his style right.

Koffi believes in buy Nigeria and this is why he started Splufik fashion line that makes slippers, shirts and tunic and also merchandises anything that is fashionable. He explained the meaning of Splufik as Splendid Unique Fantastic. “Splufik has been a word since 2010”

To this petit but cute humorous dad, fashion should not be stereotyped. “The reason why some brands do not make it is because they put so much energy in a particular trend and when people are tired of that trend, they end up in trouble. Best way to make fashion to work for you is to have varieties” he said.

Not may know that Koffi has never been a fan of buying every fashion item from abroad. He loves homemade fashion. Almost everything he wears are homemade. “Before dollar started messing everything up, I have always advocated for us to buy Nigeria. We can empower more people than waiting to wear a tie to go look for a job”

On his curly Mohawk hairstyle he said, “I call the hair style Agama. I started this hairstyle as far back as 2009. I started making it curly two years ago.

Koffi is not a fan of expensive fashion. “Fashion should be what works well on you and not how outrageously expensive it is. Some people buy the most expensive perfumes and they still do not smell nice. There is a certain aura a person must have to gel with other people.”

To this funny man, what fits him is what is in vogue for him. . “I don’t care about what is in vogue. I don’t care about the jeans in vogue or the shirt in vogue. What fits me is what is in vogue,” he said

On how he picks his red carpet look, he admitted that he never plans what to wear. “I open my closet and what appeals to me I wear.”

But Koffi loves blings. He loves the shiny jewelry but do not over do it because he loves to be moderate.