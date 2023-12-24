For God So Loved the World –a Christimas Message

I n John 3:16, the world hears the greatest news of the love of GOD. It says, “For GOD so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. ‘Love’ simply means: A strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personal ties. The personal tie which GOD has with human kind is that He is our Creator and we are His handiwork.

It is this tie that made His love to still remain on us even when we had betrayed Him, rejected, and disdained His authority over us. Adam and Eve chose to disobey Him and obeyed the devil. Through this disobedience, we all lost the glorious fellowship we had had with GOD. From creation, we were sold into the slave- market of the devil who deceived us and we consequently became sinful and inherited death and eternal condemnation (Romans 5:12-19). However, this great and unparalleled love of GOD made HIM to send His only begotten Son, JESUS CHRIST, to this world in order to save and redeem us (that is, buy us back) from the dungeon of Satan through His precarious death on the Cross and also by the shedding of His blood as the ransom for our redemption (Hebrews 9:22).

With my study of the Bible, From Genesis to Revelation, I understand John 3:16 as the greatest scripture in the Bible to which all other actions and events concerning the lostness and the redemption of the fallen humans are hinged and encapsulated. In this scripture is revealed the end of every person who refuses to accept the redemptive work of CHRIST for their salvation, which is eternal punishment; and the reward for every person who values and apply His teachings, and accepts His Lordship which is eternal life. Other benefits we have through this love of GOD are:

1. The love of GOD made the incarnation of JESUS to clearly reveal to mankind who the true GOD is. The Bible says in John 1:18 that, ‘No none has seen GOD at any time. The only begotten Son, who is from the Father, He has declared Him.” This means, without the coming of JESUS into this world, no human being would have known the true GOD. We would all have been sunk in idolatry and pantheism (that is, worshipping the created things like, wood, iron, water, sun, rock etc.

rather than the Creator of all living and non-living things. It is the incarnation of JESUS through the love of GOD that we know the only Living GOD. GOD created iron, wood, water etc. but they are not GOD. JESUS reveals to us the True and Living GOD because He is GOD incarnate. He said in John 14:9-10 that, “He who has seen Me has seen the Father; because I am in the Father and the Father is in Me.” According to Hebrews 1:3, JESUS is the appointed heir of all things and the express image of the personhood of GOD.

2. The love of GOD made JESUS known to us as the only Way to the Father after we all became lost from His fellowship right from the Garden of Eden. In John 14:6, JESUS declares to the entire human race that, “I am the way, the ttruth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” By this divinely proven declaration, no any other ‘messenger ‘ever came down from heaven to show mankind the way to regain the lost fellowship with GOD other than JESUS. All other self- acclaimed ways by religious usurpers are misleading and deceitful. Only JESUS is the way to the Father.

3. The love of GOD for mankind made eternal life available to everyone who accepts JESUS CHRIST as his Lord and Savior and who daily commits himself to allow His teachings and those of His empowered and inspired Apostles to control his behaviors, actions, and choices in all areas of human life. Eternal life with GOD is only guaranteed in JESUS CHRIST. Apostles John confirms thusly: “And this is the testimony: that GOD has given us eternal life And this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son does not have life.(1 John 5:11-12).

Therefore, the celebration of the incarnation of CHRIST JESUS (the Divine becoming human) must be built on the understanding of these three pivotal spiritual values which the love of GOD brought upon mankind through His only begotten Son and should not be subjected to mundane celebration of eating, drinking, exchanging material gifts, wanton wastefulness of money during the Christmas period. Remember, the word of GOD says in Romans 14:17 that, “For the kingdom of GOD is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.

4. This brings us to the forth dimension of the love of GOD for sending JESUS to the world. It is through Him we receive the Holy Spirit to replace the devil’s spirit which we all inherited through the disobedient Adam and Eve. The Holy Spirit teaches us the truth about GOD and how to live righteous life like JESUS (Hebrews 4:15) and delivers us from all reli- gious falsehood that leads to eternal condemnation. The word of GOD says in Romans 8:14 that, “For as many as are led by the Spirit of GOD, these are the children of GOD.”

hen you surrender your life to CHRIST, this love of God will begin to manifest in your behavior and in every area of your life. The love of GOD has truly brought us liberty from the dominion of Satan and bestowed on all His true followers the grace to live the righteous life through the power of the Holy Spirit and, at the end of our earthly life, to inherit Eternal Life. What a Great LOVE! PEACE