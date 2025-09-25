For Fairness, Unity, Give 2030 Commonwealth Games To Nigeria, Tinubu Tells CGF

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Commonwealth Games Federation to give Nigeria the opportunity to host the 2030 edition of the Games, stating that it would be a historic step for fairness, equity, and unity.

In a message shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday, President Tinubu reminded the world that in the 100-year history of the Commonwealth Games, no African country has ever hosted the event. He described Nigeria’s bid as a “dream that must be realised.” “It is time for Africa,” the President declared.

“After 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, they have never been hosted on African soil. By bringing the 2030 Games to Nigeria, you will send a powerful message that every region of the Commonwealth matters, and that Africa is not only part of the story, but central to its future.”

President Tinubu said hosting the Games in Nigeria would show that the Commonwealth is a family where all regions are treated fairly. “Nigeria is the gateway. Africa is the stage. The Commonwealth is the family. Let us make history together in 2030. Let us complete the circle of Commonwealth unity,” he added. Nigeria presented its final bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games before the event’s evaluation committee yesterday.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, and the Commission’s Director-General, Bukola Olopade. In April, the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) confirmed that Nigeria had met the deadline to express interest in hosting the Games.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is proposed as the host city. Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event in 2003, when the African Games (formerly All Africa Games) were held in Abuja. The 2030 Commonwealth Games, if awarded to Nigeria, would be a major boost for the country’s sports sector, economy, and global image.

According to the NOC, hosting the event would help showcase Nigeria’s growth, promote unity, and revive its sports culture. Nigeria previously bid to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games but lost to Glasgow, Scotland. Interestingly, the 2026 edition of the Games is also set to take place in Glasgow again, after Australia’s Victoria State withdrew due to rising costs.