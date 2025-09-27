For Event Host Or OAP, Confidence Is Key–MC Rhelax

MC-RHELAX is a multi-award-winning MC, TV Host, OAP, VJ, Voice-Over Artist & Author with 15 years of global experience. Renowned as The Energy King, he has hosted The Headies Awards (10 yrs) and other major big gigs. Honoured with a Doctorate in Broadcast Media, recognised by the Mayor of Brampton, Canada, named an Ambassador of Peace by the Ecolerite Institute, and recently conferred with honorary U.S. citizenship. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Rhelax opens up about his humble beginnings, challenges among others.

What inspired you to get into event hosting and broadcasting?

I don’t think I got into hosting and broadcasting, I feel like it got into me at birth. I have done this whole thing since the first day I knew myself to be a human being, I have always been dancing, jumping, talking, acting and making people happy. My mum is a nurse, retired as a CNO; she is the current president of Alaga iduro and ijoko in Nigeria, so I guess I picked that from her blood.

Where did the name “Rhelax” come from — is there a story behind it?

I got my name RHELAX in the year 2000, I had just entered Mayflower Secondary School and I was in the boarding house (Second Home) I was very restless running here and there and all my seniors will always shout relax! relax! Meaning my energy was often too much and I should calm down. Sooner people heard more of relax than they heard my name hence I just added H to the relax and started using RHELAX

Between event hosting and being an OAP, which came first and which challenges you more?

Event hosting came first, I remember doing proper shows in Schimid Hall Mayflower Secondary School for N50 as gate fee, then radio and TV after that.

How do you prepare for hosting a major event or going live?

Preparing for a major event starts with accessing the nature of the event, researching and understanding the expectations of the client, then I call my stylist to make sure I look the part and trust me I always want to appear very grand. A lot of this I have explained in details in my just released book, HOW TO HOST ANY EVENT.

What skills do you think every successful MC or OAP must have?

The major skill an MC or OAP must possess is Confidence. You must be sure you are in charge and actually go ahead to take charge; you are the master of the ceremony, you are the On-air personality, you are the video jockey people want to feed from your energy and vibe, you must be sure you are transmitting confidently.

How do you handle stage fright or unexpected situations during a live event?

Like I said I have done this all my life. When I see a crowd I’m excited, when I don’t see a crowd then I’m frightened, the more the crowd the greater my confidence. Unexpected situations will always happen, that’s why every witty host must be spontaneous but also understand you are not God, so don’t be hard on yourself, do your best and leave the rest.

What’s the most memorable or wildest thing that has happened to you during a live show?

I host a popular show on HIPTV called Street, where I bring celebrities to the street to tell their stories, every episode is extremely memorable, you have to deal with the crowd, the owners of the streets and still maintain composure at the same time while shooting, every episode is a banger back-to-back!

How do you tailor your energy and performance depending on the type of event?

Understanding the nature of the event is very key, and understanding the expectations of the client, just read the room and respond adequately, funny thing is I host a lot of corporate gigs with so much calmness but social media we only get to post the ones we are jumping because that’s what people want to see.

How do you balance being a public figure with your personal life?

I remember saying nothing will change me in the early days of my career, like I won’t do celebrity life, I will go everywhere I still want to go and buy corn and all but believe me, It’s hard; when people know you, the price of things change, people can literally see you in a danfo and say ‘oh my God he’s so broke,’ people don’t have filter these days so they just pour it on your face and all but trust me I have a very good blend of both. I try to keep my personal life as private as I can and extremely happy as I can. God blessed me with a very beautiful and intelligent woman, a barrister for that matter TEQ (THE ENERGY QUEEN) and two beautiful children TEPS AND TEP (THE ENERGY PRINCESS AND THE ENERGY PRINCE). I thank God for the way they understand me and make my life very easy. Hence, I can go ahead and give all the energy I can to every event my hands can touch.

Who are your biggest influences in the hosting and broadcast world?

I have many role models both in Nigeria and outside of Nigeria, people who have done really well for themselves. The ones I am privileged to have worked with are Skywalker, Do2tun, Saco, Shem, in my early days but I will still love to meet Kevin Hart and shoot a blockbuster movie with him.

What does MC Rhelax bring to the mic that others don’t have?

This is a very dicey question because no man is indispensable, I feel like a whole lot of people have what it takes. I just always get extra excited while working and my joy is very palpable; you can tell this man is extremely happy and that fragrance spreads through the hall.

What role does social media play in your career growth?

Social media is an excellent tool in our industry; now I have fans and family in China, Korea, USA, Canada, UK, France, Ghana and so many other countries just because they saw my work and they fell in love.

How do you decide which gigs or opportunities to take?

It’s easy to decide, first relationship, then alignment in goals and money margin, families first, then I won’t sell my conscience to make money. So your event must be that which is ethical and all, then the money must be good.

What advice would you give to someone trying to become a successful MC or OAP?

There’s something unique in you, that is what is missing in the industry; don’t blend in, don’t copy so much that you lose yourself, you are the next thing we are waiting for. Bring your you, bring yourself and take us by storm. We are routing for you!

What’s next for Mc Rhelax — any projects, collaborations or goals in the pipeline?

This generation is on a speed lane, it just feels like you must be doing a new thing, you must be announcing another big thing, but there’s greatness in consistency. So yes while I aspire to tour the whole world hosting and speaking to all my global audience, I am also still very confident in the current things I’m building to have a long lasting impact even when we are no more here.