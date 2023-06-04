For Equity, Fairness S’east Deserves The President Of The Senate –Shettima

A new President has emerged and his first major policy is the removal of fuel subsidy. What is your take on this?

In most cases, time and events change a lot of things, things does not always work out the way we want, but at times some situations come and we need to move forward. Sometimes changes are inevitable. The fact of the matter is that many Nigerians will want the fuel subsidised, but look at the current challenges we are facing as a nation.

Today the economy is nothing to write home about; look at our debt profile and so on. It has become imperative that the new administration must do what is necessary to ensure that something is done for the good of the country. Let us look at it, the subsidy we are talking about, of what importance is it to the common man, to the people, to the country as a whole?

This money is always allocated for subsidy but at the end of the day, it goes into the private pockets of some individuals. So if the government in its magnanimity decided that we cannot continue like this. All over the world things are changing, nothing remains the same. You do not expect that what you have today is what you will have tomorrow.

This subsidy regime has been like this for some time and if the President decides that we cannot continue like this, we can look for a better option for us all. Let us also look for how we can make sacrifice for the country. So for me, this is quite imperative and since it has been like this for a long time, there is nothing wrong.

Let the government immediately begin to devise means of cushioning the effect; let them begin to come out with certain policies that will support the Nigerian people and reduce the hardship that Nigerians are going through and then we move forward.

After the election, how do you see the fact that the battle ground has now shifted to the National Assembly over who becomes the leader of the Senate?

Let me say that I am not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but a stakeholder in the Nigerian project. APC in their wisdom has zoned the positions how they want it to be, but it must not be the same with what I have in mind, what I believe in, because we have a country today where people must begin to appreciate the fact that we are more divided than we were in the past.

I see this time as a moment of healing, we need to begin to heal the country especially after an election like this. This is a country where, some parts of the country believe that they are not in tune with the rest of the country. Rather there are certain grievances, they believe that they are being marginalized.

There are agitations here and there and so the government of the day cannot afford to create another avenue for agitations more than what we have on ground. I am really worried about what is happening because you can only govern a country when there is peace. You can only engender development when there is peace.

When there are agitations here and there and certain people begin to feel in a country as if they are second class citizens, this is not really good for the country. As it stands, if we have two Muslims as President and Vice President, one from the South and one from the North I do not think that it will be a good idea for us to have another Muslim as number three man in the country.

What makes Nigeria one is that every partner in the Nigerian project feel that we are all one. If we have to achieve that then, there has to be a spirit of justice, equity and fairness to all, because it is only when there is equity and justice that you can have peace. If all these are not available then you can be rest assured that you will fall into one problem or another.

So I want to say that the right thing is for the South-East to produce the next Senate President, and also look at how to placate other zones like the North Central. Then we can all say yes everybody is carried along, this is a country we can all be proud of.

It takes two to tango, by the time we bring everybody to the table and everyone believes that they are partners in the project Nigeria then it will be for the betterment of the country, for all of us. Wherever you are you will be proud to be a Nigerian. But when there are certain issues, certain behaviours have been exhibited that do not carry everyone along.

Some people feel marginalized; some people feel they are not really part of the country, then there will be problems here and there. Also no matter how you underrate that person, that group, that tribe or that part of the country, they will continue to cause more trouble for the country.

We should look at carrying everybody along and I have said that severally before now. When I mentioned that the South-East deserved the Senate Presidency I did not know that persons like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was contesting, a ranking Senator in the National Assembly, a two time Governor with his experience i believe he is in a good position to lead the National Assembly, be the next Senate President, so that we can move forward and the South-East will not feel marginalised.

The country can have a true national colour in the affairs of the country and that is how to bring about peace and development.

Already, Nigerians are complaining about the Muslim-Muslim ticket, what will be the implication of having another Muslim following agitation of people like Senator Abdulaziz Yari?

The implication is that there will not be peace, the implication is that it will not augur well for a country where you have another religion and that is why I am appealing to my brother Senator Abdulaziz Yari, not because he is not competent, not because he cannot do it. Having been a governor two times, very experienced politician, it would be out of place if anyone should say he is not competent.

But I am using this opportunity to make an appeal to him, because he is my elder brother, but all of them cannot occupy the same position at the same time. We only have one person go there. So if he is destined to be the Senate President at some other time, he can be there. But now that we are looking for a way to heal the country, don’t forget that this country is more divided than we were in 2014.

We are looking for healing now and now that we have a new government in place under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man that believes in democracy, someone that I have worked with. I believe he would do the right thing for the country. Also with the right support of putting the right people in the right place, he will do better than what we are expecting. But only he cannot do for Nigerians what he will want to do.

He requires the synergy and support of all. If he can balance the leadership, put the right people like Orji Uzor Kalu in the number three position, have the right number four and five, the sky might not only be the limit. We will have development in the country especially in the next four years to come.

The North voted for the new President and naturally he had made promises to the people, but as a northerner, what agenda will you like to set for the President?

The main problem we have in the North is nothing but insecurity; it is one of our major problems. If we have adequate security in the North, if we have a government that will tackle our security challenges many other things will fall into place.

Don’t forget that before now we had a President from the northern part of the country that spent eight years in power, but even at that, today the North remains the direct victim of insecurity in the country compared to other parts.

So we are hopeful that if Tinubu can tackle the issue of insecurity in the North and also across the country, with the Vice president Kassim Shettima with his experience from Borno State, I believe that if they are determined, willing and have the political will, insecurity will be handled.

In the North for example we will be able to go back to our farms, go about our business without hindrance. I believe strongly that that is what we need as a region now before we can talk about any other thing.

As a youth leader, are you confident about youth inclusion in the new administration?

Let me say that from experience the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that I know and even work with during the dark days of the military regime, the NADECO struggle and others that he has always been at the Frontline as a true Democrat, I am saying this because I know him personally and he has a record of working with the younger element the likes of Babatunde Fashola, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, so many of these people.

He worked with them. The Tinubu I know believed in mentorship, carrying the younger generation along, and I believe strongly that he will do the same this time around. We will encourage him to do more, bring more youths on board, to groom a new set of leaders. In this country I doubt, anybody can match Asiwaju in terms of mentorship. No leader has given the youths opportunity, putting them at the helm of affairs like Asiwaju.